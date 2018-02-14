Police officers stationed in St James and St Clair intervened yesterday as a group of close to 50 people were reported to have stormed one of the larger mas bands—robbing and beating patrons.
Walton blasts Hurricanes for 169
ST JOHN’S, Antigua—Opener Chadwick Walton lashed his third regional one-day hundred and the second highest ever in the Super50 Cup, as Jamaica Scorpions crushed a docile Leeward Islands Hurricanes by 148runs on Monday night.
The right-handed carved out a stroke-filled 169 from 131 balls, an innings that propelled Scorpions to an imposing 329 for seven off their 50 overs after they opted to bat first at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.
Superstar Andre Russell pummelled an exhilarating unbeaten 51 off 27 balls while Brandon King scored 38 and Andre McCarthy, 36.
In reply, Hurricanes were never up for the fight and were dismissed for 181 in the 42nd over, taken apart by off-spinner McCarthy who claimed five for 26 and seamer Odean Smith, who picked up three for 15.
Terrance Warde struck a lively 43 from 47 balls and Keacy Carty, a cameo 33 from 28 deliveries, but the hosts lost wickets steadily and never recovered.
SCORES
SCORPIONS 329 for seven off 50 overs (Chadwick Walton 169, Andre Russell 51 not out, Brandon King 38, Andre McCarthy 36; Terrance Warde 2-60)
HURRICANES 181 off 41.1 overs (Terrance Warde 43, Keacy Carty 33, Justin Athanaze 26; Odean Smith 3-15)
