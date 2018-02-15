‘Jaz’ to hit the right notes

Jazirat will be fit, fancied and first in the four-runner Novice Stakes over seven furlongs of Lingfield polytrack today; that is our confident forecast, following scrutiny of this Charles Appleby-trained Dark Angel gelding despite an absence of two-hundred and twenty days.

Twice-raced Jazirat improved marginally on his Leicester debut a fortnight later when backed into favouritism on a ‘good to firm’ Brighton surface but failed by three-quarters of a length to peg back Wildnightinvegas from Richard Hannon’s yard, one of the most formidable on this planet, especially with two-year-olds. Others were three lengths and upwards in arrears, usually a sign of strong form from a fast-run race.

Form at the south coast venue often works out well because there is no hiding place for moderates!

Appleby, one of my ‘favourite’ trainers, works exclusively for Godolphin and adopts a no-nonsense approach which endears him to punters; never sends out non-triers, which is refereshing. Incidentally Jamie Spencer rides, none better!

An interesting rival to Jazirat will be once-raced Firtare, an Oasis Dream filly out of 1000 Guineas winner, Attraction, and reports from Amanda Perrett’s yard suggest she is worth monitoring closely.

An old adage in racing, ‘always back the best horses, at the best courses, ridden by the best jockeys’ paid off handsomely in the ‘golden olden’ days but nowadays it’s lost in the sheer overwhelming volume of our ludicrous fixture list; such a shame how the character of racing has changed because nothing compares to sport at the highest level.

Native River was backed to third favourite for the Cheltenham Gold next month after reappearing at Newbury last Saturday when he beat two moderates; this is a case of bookies getting punters ‘at it’ and we rate Colin Tizzard’s charge a 33/1 chance. The Racing Post is no friend of its readers; sub-standard, uninformative daily publication which none of us, involved professionally, really needs. Newcastle stages a seven-race ‘Friday- nighter’ and two ‘aged’ sprint handicaps offer good-priced prospects, Big Lachie and triple course winner, Breathoffreshair; both have plenty in hand on the time-handicap which pinpointed Liquid at Wolverhampton, Wednesday!

Stick with the daily patent, through thick and thin!