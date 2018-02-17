Kingscote to reach out for Zenith

Zenith’ will represent ‘gold’ victory in a twelve-runner Novice Stakes over seven furlongs of Lingfield polytrack today; ‘One’ attempt has already indicated this Footstepsinthesand colt will be difficult to beat because he’ll surely improve.

A 66/1 chance first-up Zenith One, drawn hopelessly wide, was given an educational ‘first-dayat- school’ by experienced Shane Kelly who taught him plenty in the first two furlongs by tempering enthusiasm; at halfway the Irishman had achieved plenty.

From thereon Zenith One began to make headway and though way behind principals, Walk In The Sun and heavily-backed First Contact, it was obvious the penny had dropped for Seamus Durack’s charge which ended up a strong-finishing sixth (of 14!) registering a half-decent time-handicap mark.

Richard Kingscote has been booked, Kelly is claimed by Richard Hughes for once-raced Acquirer!

Two previous winners, Completion and Mewtow, are certain to collar plenty of market support; the latter is a course and distance scorer but both are penalised 7lbs.

Penalties weigh heavily on allweather surfaces and we’re hoping Zenith One is able to improve sufficently and grab one of the three places at mega-odds, if not win!

Kingscote, my absolute ‘favourite’ jockey and former computer champion by virtue of being ultra consistent, also rides recent course and distance winner, Reflektor, in an ‘aged’ £19000 sprint handicap over six furlongs but will be hard-pressed to follow up; clear ‘best-in’ is Kevin Ryan- trained bottom-weight, Nautical Haven, mount of exceptionally talented 5lbs apprentice, Nicola Currie. Her career has blossomed remarkably under the tuition, of Richard Hughes!

Another jockey who also justifies a second glance is Martin Harley and he’s set to ride thriceraced, Godolphin-owned, Tribal Quest, for Charlie Appleby in a seven-runner Novice Stakes over six furlongs on Kempton ‘poly’ tonight.

Tribal Quest is coming back from a 200-day(s) absence but Appleby never sends one out needing a run.

Incidentally this three-year-old by War Front is now a gelding!