‘Monarch’ to rule the roost

Give Him Time, an extremely moderate steeplechaser, could well gain reward for consistency in a six-runner Novice Stakes over twelve furlongs of Kempton tonight and continue the recent form of Sussex-based trainer, Nick Gifford.

Robert Winston has been booked by Nick, son of former National Hunt champion jockey, Josh Gifford, whose exploits were legendary throughout a ubiquitous career in the 1960’s.

Josh started off on the flat but became too heavy; he would have admired Winston who, apparently, is close to retirement, which is sad.

Many years ago Robert was romping away with the jockeys’ title only to suffer a dreadful accident at Ayr, causing catastrophic facial injuries; subsequently Winston was suspended for a year due to ‘association’ (whatever that meant!) and has spent a great deal of a damaged career re-establishing his reputation, whichbears close inspection.

Talent invariably wins through and an alliance was formed with Radlett-based Dean Ivory; along came Tropics, and a succession of ‘graded’ sprinters, and Robert has displayed his quality at major venues during the last five years, much to my delight.

Robert Winston is undoubtedly one of the best around, legendary ex-trainer, Barry Hills, would make him ‘number one’ were he to still hold his training license.

He swears by him!

Weight problems are a curse for Robert but Give Him Time is set to shoulder 9st 4lbs and wont be a problem.

Two thirds over similar distances on Lingfield ‘poly’ must have had Gifford scratching his head in bewilderment but the time-handicap marks leave us in no doubt forecast-favourite, American Gigolo, will have it ‘all on’ to defy a 7lbs penalty and beat this ‘improving’ seven-year-old.

Once-raced Insomniac and Arctic Chief are expected to improve and the betting market should be interesting but someone once named a thoroughbred, Give Him Time; there’s a reason for everything in life!

Going Native is also a long time winning but has been presented with a gilt-edged opportunity in an ‘aged’ handicap over a mile.