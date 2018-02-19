TTCF Youth League off with promise

WALTER ALIBEY

The Youth Development Programme of the T&T Cycling Federation got off in earnest on Saturday with a Youth League designed to expose young talent and provide them with something to look forward in the future.

Rowena Williams, the brainchild of the project said it is critical for the federation to nurture its young talent as it is where the future of the sport lies. "Like every other cyclist, they also train hard, so the idea is to give them some competitions to look forward to. We were able to assess them on Saturday, both on the tracks and with some technical skills such as balancing on the bike etc, and we were really pleased with what we saw," Williams said.

The cycling federation is planning three more competitions for the young riders before they spring into action at the National Championship in July.

Meanwhile, Saturday's races exposed the talents of Melina Lopez and Renee Fortune in the Under-7 and 9 categories, as both claimed wins on the day. Jahziel Gordon and Kafele De Sormeaux also created a stir in their respective age brackets, among many other riders.

Youth Development

Under 7 Girls 1 Lap:

1. Melina Lopez (Rigtech Sonics)

2. Sujaya Chandool (Open Road)

Under 9 Girls 1 Lap:

1. Renee Fortune (Open Road)

Under 9 Boys 1 Lap:

1. Jahziel Gordon (Rigtech Sonics)

2. Jeduthun Henry (Rigtech Sonics)

3. Liam Wilson (Arima Wheelers)

4. Matthaus Broomes (Madonna Wheelers)

5. Kaniel Seepaul (Rigtech Sonics)

Under 11 Girls 2 Laps:

1. Jahziel Gordon (Open Road Challenge Accepted)

2. Mia Seyjagat (Arima Wheelers)

3. Sarita Chandool (Open Road Challenge Accepted)

Under 11 Boys 2 Laps:

1. Kafele De Sormeaux (Arima Wheelers)

2. Gervaughn Salandy (Open Road)

3. Maurice Lopez (Rigtech Sonics)

4. Jonathan Meyers (Madonna Wheelers)

5. Sayeed Bharath (Madonna Wheelers)

6. Malique Lewis (Rigtech Sonics)

Under 13 Boys 2 Laps:

1. Judah Neverson (Rigtech Sonics)

2. Chad Dixon (Rigtech Sonics)

3. Gabbiel Fortune (Open Road)

4. William Platter (Madonna Wheelers)

5. Kersheve Paul (Rigtech Sonics)

6. Amari Dollaway (Arima Wheelers)

Under 13 Girls 2 Laps:

1. Kyra Williams (Open Road)

2. Shemaiah Hoyte (Open Road)

Masters 70+ 2 Laps:

1. Pat Nelson (Breakaway)

2. Codrington Joefield (P.S.L)

3. Joey Nunes (Hummingbird Int’l)

Tinymites Girls 4 Laps:

1. Alexia Wilson

Tinymites Boys 4 Laps:

1. Benjamin Mouttet (Breakaway)

2. Mosi Williamson (Rigtech Sonics)

3. Devante Lawrence (Arima Wheelers)

Youth Development (Skills):

Under 7 Girls

1. Melina Lopez Rigtech (Sonics 34.04)

2. Sujaya Chandool (Open Road Challenge Accepted 35.00)

Under 9 Girls:

1. Renee Fortune (Open Road Challenge Accepted 29.02)

Under 9 Boys:

1. Jahziel Gordon (Rigtech Sonics 22.81)

2. Jeduthun Henry (Rigtech Sonics 25.75)

3. Matthaus Broomes (Madonna Wheelers 27.48)

4. Kaniel Seepaul (Rigtech Sonics 30.25)

5. Liam Wilson (Arima Wheelers 33.78)

Under 11 Girls:

1. Shameka Hoyte (Open Road Challenge Accepted 21.31)

2. Sarita Chandool (Open Road Challenge Accepted 23.47)

3. Mia Seyjagat (Arima Wheelers 25.05)

Under 11 Boys:

1. Sayeed Bharath (Madonna Wheelers 20.18)

2. Maurice Lopez (Rigtech Sonics 20.46)

3. Malik Broomes (Madonna Wheelers 22.25)