CWI confirms Lewis as Windies manager
St John’s, ANTIGUA – Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced changes to the coaching and support teams for the current West Indies squads. The main aim over the next year is to ensure that the Windies qualify for the ICC World Cup 2019 and defend the ICC Women’s World T20 title.
The confirmed coaching and support teams have seen the appointment of a number of persons in specific posts that include direct and full-time employment, mixed with supplementary and support services while on tour.
Following exclusive reports made by Guardian Media Limited two weeks ago, Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams, congratulated the new appointees. “Rawl Lewis has been promoted to be team manager and Raymond Reifer steps up from his former U15s coaching role. I’m delighted that we’re promoting from within the CWI coaching and management set up.” Referencing the background to these changes, Adams added, “We are focused on improving team performance, as well as broadening and deepening the coaching expertise in the region. We know we’ve got vital games and tournaments this year and we’re confident that these appointments will strengthen the WINDIES squads for this year and our future plans.”
Johnny Grave, CWI Chief Executive confirmed, “We have assembled support teams for all three Windies squads that we believe will best assist the players in preparing and competing in their forthcoming series and tournaments.” In relation to the specific changes Grave confirmed, “Joel Garner has agreed to become an Ambassador, supporting the fundraising IT20 match at Lord’s at the end of May and helping us launch the WINDIES Foundation planned for later this year. Ronald Rogers will remain in the region working with Alzarri Joseph on his rehabilitation programme following his stress fracture.”
Here are the full lists of the coaches and support teams for each squad:
WINDIES MEN
Team Manager, Rawl Lewis
Head Coach, Stuart Law
Bowling Coach, Alfonso Thomas
Batting Coach, Toby Radford
Fielding Coach, Ryan Maron
Physiotherapist, David Kershaw
Strength and Conditioning Coach, Corey Bocking
Massage Therapist, Matthew Laubscher
Team Psychologist, Steve Sylvester
Team Analyst, Dexter Augustus
Team Media Officer, Philip Spooner
WINDIES WOMEN
Team Manager, Eugena Gregg
Head Coach, Hendy Springer
Assistant Coach, Gus Logie
Physiotherapist, Marita Marshall
Strength and Conditioning Coach, Shayne Cooper
Team Psychologist, Olivia Rose Esperance
Team Analyst, Gary Belle
Team Media Officer, Nassira Mohammed
WINDIES A Team
Head Coach – Floyd Reifer
Asst Coach/Manager – Reon Griffith
Asst Coach (Bowling) – Roddy Estwick
Physiotherapist – Khevyn Williams
Strength and Conditioning Coach – Gregory Seale
Analyst – Dinesh Mahabir
