Naps whip Pres in U-14 clash

Naparima College won the opening Under-14 match of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League yesterday against crosstown rivals Presentation College San Fernando at Lewis Street San Fernando.

Presentation Under-16 team has defeated Naps on Monday, but the U-14 team took revenge with an easy win under cloudy skies. Batting first, Presentation found themselves in early problems as pacer Liam Mamchan sent back both openers with not many on the board.

Soon after off-spinner Romario King took over and snared four wickets to reduced Presentation to 52/6. The end of their innings seemed close, but Alex Singh lent bat to ball and hammered a quick fire 35 before he fell to spinner Kivan Maharaj. Presentation limped to 129 all out off 21.2 overs. King ended with 4/28, Mamchan 2/30 and Maharaj 2/18.

When Naparima responded openers King and Jonathan Ramnarace posted a half century stand to lead the way. Rain made an appearance and soon after Pres got back into the game through two wickets by left armer Jacen Agard.

The players were back on about half an hour after and when the rain came again in late afternoon to wash out play, Naps were handily placed at 115/3. King made 43 and skipper Vishwesh Pattanaik scored 23.

Premiership leaders Hillview College will come up against Signal Hill Secondary School today, as matches in the PowerGen Secondary Schools continue.

Hillview has 53 points after three rounds of matches and will be looking to extend its lead over cellar placed Signal Hill, which has just four.

Second place Naparima College with 40 points will hosts Fatima College at Lewis Street in San Fernando.

Fatima is in third spot on 37 points and has a game in hand after the team’s first round match against Signal Hill was abandoned and awaiting adjudication.

In other matches second from bottom St Benedict’s College will come up against Carapichaima East, who are fourth on 22 points and Presentation College Chaguanas play Barrackpore West in Chaguanas.

SCORES

At Lewis Street: Presentation College 129 all out (21.2)(Alex Singh 35, Romario King 4/28, Liam Mamchan 2/30, Kivan Maharaj 2/18) vs Naparima College 115/3 (20.3) (Mario King 43, Vishwesh Pattanaik 23, Jacen Agard 2/20|) - Naps won rain affected match under Duckworth/Lewis method.

MATCHES

Naparima Boys’ College vs Fatima College (at Naparima) Signal Hill Secondary School vs Hillview College (in Tobago) St Benedict’s College vs Carapichaima East Secondary (in La Romaine) Presentation College vs Barrackpore West Secondary (at Presentation)