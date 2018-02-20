Winston up for a ‘Prize’

Sweet Symphony looks nailed on to make one of three places in a nine-runner Fillies’ Novice Stakes over seven furlongs of Wolverhampton tapeta tonight when the only conceivable danger is Hugo Palmer trained newcomer, Dieulefit, mount of Josephine Gordon.

Few trainers win first-up but Palmer isn’t at all fazed by penalties and another fashionable Newmarket trainer, Charlie Appleby, doesn’t stand on ceremony; win if you can but don’t knock ‘em about, if in doubt is the message sent out, repeatedly.

When dealing with sensible, experienced, jockeys it makes sense to give guarded instructions, given the colossal value(s) involved and it is fascinating to watch debut performances of thoroughbreds.

Conversely, thrice-raced Sweet Symphony ticks enough boxes; experienced, useful and progressive, according to the time-handicap which produced a 60/1 treble in the daily patent last Sunday, guaranteeing profit this mnonth for those who stick to my modus operandi, 100 per cent.

Profiting from betting is all about consistency; when results go against my selections the last thing to do is change tack, losing runs are a test of character and this latest “beaut” (which yielded more than 100 points!) is testimony to my belief and knowledge.

This time of year has always been outstanding and recently my constant moaning about innacurate race-times appears to have been noted; that means we’ll have a few visits to the NH scene during the next two months. It’s Champion Hurdle day in three weeks!

Suprematism has a similar profile to Sweet Symphony and will also be attempting fourth time lucky in the Novice Stakes over an extended nine furlongs; Appleby introduces Warburton!

Apparently, Warburton is reckoned useful and the likely winner, despite presence of recent dual winner Desert Wind, but none of five others is worth a second glance and Sweet Symphony should kick-off the DP successfully.

Don’t forget I’m all about getting profit from each-way doubles/trebles, the only way forward.