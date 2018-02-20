Youth Policy meeting in Grande tonight

Consultations on the National Youth Policy being hosted by the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs begin this evening in Sangre Grande.

However, there is a change in venue as the meeting will now be held at the Sangre Grande Civic Centre located on Sukhram Street, Foster Road from 6 to 8 pm rather than the North Eastern Regional Multi-Purpose Sport Facility as previously advertised.

The Ministry is aiming for maximum involvement from stakeholders therefore a series of consultations will be held throughout T&T at the same two-hour time period.

For more information on these consultations interested person can contact the Ministry of Sport at (868)-628-6792 Ext 5064 or 5051 or www.msya.gov.tt

Meeting Locations

Today - Sangre Grande Civic Centre

Thursday -Mayaro Civic Centre

February 28 - South West Regional Indoor Sport Arena

March 1 - Siparia Community Centre

March 6 - Southern Regional Indoor Sport Arena, Pleasantville, San Fernando

March 8 - Central Regional Indoor Sport Arena, Chaguanas

March 13 - National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua

March 15 - Blanchisseuse Secondary School

back to winning ways>

T&T’s Marc-Anthony Honore and his Portugal A-1 Men’s Division Volleyball champion club SL Benfica got back to winning ways on the weekend when they dispatched AAS Mamede 25-20, 25-12, 25-19 on Saturday.

Coming off a four-sets loss to Italy’s Ravenna in the first-leg of their Confederation European Volleyball (CEV) Challenge Cup quarter-final on Wednesday last, the win improved Benfica, three-time Portugal champions and current title-holders to a 18-4 record for 57 points, four adrift of table-toppers Sporting CP which has a 21-1 record.

National women’s team middle-blocker Sinead Jack and Galatasaray suffered a shock 3-2 loss to seventh placed Besiktas Jimnastik on the weekend and dropped to fourth spot in the 12-team Sultanlar Ligi. It was her team's first in defeat in eight matches and the team's record stands at 15-6 for 45 points while Jimnastik record is 8-13 for 27 points and is in seventh place.

Eczacibasi is the league's top team with a 20-1 record for 60 points.

Today Jack's team will be back in action in the European Champions League versus Dynamo Moscow of Russia with a chance to improve on its record to 3-1 in the four-team group which is led by the unbeaten Instanbul.