Holy Man returns
A total of 68 horses have been entered for day-six of the Arima Race Club (ARC) racing season at Santa Rosa Park on Saturday.
The feature event on the eightrace card will be a Modified Benchmark Handicap for three-old and over horses, over 1,200 metres on the main track.
The Shaffique Khan trained Holy Man which will be partnered by Sheldon Rodrigo will take along top weight of 57 kilos but must the horse to beat. He finished with a flourish in the Steward’s Cup and should take all the beating this time around.
Also entered in the event is the John O’Brien trained Desert Dancer, which has performed with distinction this season and with Wilmer Galviz booked he must have an outstanding chance.
The one which could upset them all is the Harold Chadee trained filly Set Sail. This filly has been running really well and must be respected with her impost 51.5 kilos.
The in-form Ricky Jadoo will be astride Set Sail and she could upset them all. Rocket Wheels from the O’Brien barn must have an outside chance and should not be forgotten.
Post time is 1 pm.
Here are the runners riders and jockey for ARC’s day six presentation.
DAY 6 ENTRIES
R1: 1 PM - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 YO AND
OVER HORSES RATED 40-25 - 1,600M (TURF) - $27,200
266 1 Part Time Lover A Gonzalez/D Blackman 58.5
738 2 Big In Class A Gonzalez/O Mohammed 56
313 3 Ride The Tide R Lalla-Mahar/R Jadoo 55
011 4 Aim For The Stars R Stephen/N Flavenney 55
443 5 Single Bullet R Stephen/R Hasranah 56
620 6 The King’s Gift M Boxie/R Ali 55
119 7 Ten Melodies H Singh/J Reyes 57
R2: 1.35 PM - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 YO AND
OVER HORSES RATED 60-45 - 1,200M - $34,000
141 1 Juneau H Gobin/P Badrie 57
117 2 Lancelot J O’Brien/W Galviz 54
124 3 Goliath’s Boy H Gobin/Y Serrano 57
08R 4 Tiz A Vibe H Gobin/R Jadoo 55.5
516 5 Zhiliang H Gobin/N Patrick 54.5
355 6 Precise Moment S Khan/N Flavenney 50.5
R3: 2.10 PM - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 YO AND
OVER HORSES RATED 35-0 - 1,200M - $26,350
747 1 Pearl Secret R Ramroop/K Natera 57
242 2 Private Enterprise S Khan/B Pahal 58.5
968 3 Final Notice S Khan/O Mohammed 57
577 4 San Antonio H Gobin/Y Serrano 58
002 5 Jayden’s Girl H Gobin/B Boodramsing 56.5
803 6 Chicarito R Bartolo/R Ali 57.5
187 7 Locator H Gobin/J Reyes 58.5
437 8 Little John H Gobin/L C Seecharan 57
903 9 Naughty N Nice Dr J Suratsing/D Khelawan 55.5
R4: 2.45 PM - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 YO AND
OVER HORSES RATED 50-35 - 1,300M - $30,940
800 1 Rhea’s Toy Soldier L Latchmansin/B Pahal 55.5
602 2 Uncle Norman J Mosca/J Reyes 58.5
866 3 Dublin Fashion G Mohammed/O Mohammed 58.5
141 4 Settled D’Account R Stephen/N Flavenney 56
004 5 Serengeti T Thomas/K Natera 56
384 6 Integrity G Mendez/R Jadoo 55.5
760 7 Why Kapalua R Ramroop/S Chadee Jnr 58
047 8 She Izza Lady T Thomas/S Rodrigo 58.5
599 9 Well Connected S Khan/Y Serrano 55.5
R5: 3.25 PM - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 YO AND
OVER HORSES RATED 30-0 - 1,500M (TURF) - $26,500
005 1 Unsettled S Khan/K Natera 48
804 2 Khal Drogo R Lalla-Mahar/B Boodramsing 50.5
076 3 Special Moments T Thomas/L Keizer 52
524 4 Princess Charlotte H Gobin/W Galviz 56.5
686 5 Sling Shot T Thomas/S Rodrigo 56
673 6 Doc Holiday R Ramroop/P Badrie 57.5
077 7 Unguarded Moment R Stephen/N Abrego 57
439 8 Seal The Deal R Stephen/L Keizer 52
224 9 Always Ready H Chadee/R Jadoo 56.5
335 10 El Chapo J Mosca/L A Seecharan 50
R6: 4 PM - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 YO AND
OVER HORSES RATED 70-55 - 1,100M (TURF) - $36,550
563 1 Madiba T Thomas/D Khelawan 56
-88 2 Little Chelsie T Thomas/B Pahal 56.5
772 3 Crown The King G Mohammed/O Mohammed 54.5
663 4 Kodo G Mendez/N Samaroo 58
051 5 Maha Raja J O’Brien/N Abrego 57.5
086 6 The Tactician H Gobin/W Galviz 53.5
945 7 Sea Of Gdansk F DeFreitas/P Badrie 53
883 8 Gearshift G Mendez/K Almarales 58.5
R7: 4.35 PM - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 YO AND
OVER HORSES RATED 90-70 - 1,200M - $42,500
-D7 1 Ekati’s Gem H Gobin/P Badrie 55.5
154 2 Rocket Wheels J O’Brien/B Boodramsing 52.5
625 3 Holy Man S Khan/S Rodrigo 57
486 4 Eye See You T Thomas/L A Seecharan 51
143 5 Desert Dancer J O’Brien/W Galviz 53.5
224 6 Set Sail H Chadee/R Jadoo 51.5
480 7 Scotus H Gobin/L C Seecharan 50.5
R8: 5.15 PM - NATIVE BRED 3 YO MAIDENS - 1,300M -
$37,550
--- 1 Affirmative H Gobin/P Badrie 57
-24 2 Strategic Patience S Khan/R Jadoo 54
--- 3 Just So T Thomas/S Rodrigo 54
--9 4 Unstopable R Ramroop/L C Seecharan 54
--- 5 April The Twelveth Dr A Griffith/L C Seecharan 54
658 6 Trini Gal J O’Brien/B Boodramsing 54
--- 7 No Man’s Land H Gobin/Y Serrano 57
--3 8 Princess Sophia J O’Brien/K Khelawan 54
-05 9 Miss Whirl H Chadee/N Samaroo 54
--- 10 Pure Innocence F DeFreitas/K Natera 57
--0 11 Star Rocket F DeFreitas/J Reyes 57---
12 Khaleesi R Lalla-Mahar/D Butcher 54
