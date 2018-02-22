Holy Man returns

A total of 68 horses have been entered for day-six of the Arima Race Club (ARC) racing season at Santa Rosa Park on Saturday.

The feature event on the eightrace card will be a Modified Benchmark Handicap for three-old and over horses, over 1,200 metres on the main track.

The Shaffique Khan trained Holy Man which will be partnered by Sheldon Rodrigo will take along top weight of 57 kilos but must the horse to beat. He finished with a flourish in the Steward’s Cup and should take all the beating this time around.

Also entered in the event is the John O’Brien trained Desert Dancer, which has performed with distinction this season and with Wilmer Galviz booked he must have an outstanding chance.

The one which could upset them all is the Harold Chadee trained filly Set Sail. This filly has been running really well and must be respected with her impost 51.5 kilos.

The in-form Ricky Jadoo will be astride Set Sail and she could upset them all. Rocket Wheels from the O’Brien barn must have an outside chance and should not be forgotten.

Post time is 1 pm.

Here are the runners riders and jockey for ARC’s day six presentation.

DAY 6 ENTRIES

R1: 1 PM - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 YO AND

OVER HORSES RATED 40-25 - 1,600M (TURF) - $27,200

266 1 Part Time Lover A Gonzalez/D Blackman 58.5

738 2 Big In Class A Gonzalez/O Mohammed 56

313 3 Ride The Tide R Lalla-Mahar/R Jadoo 55

011 4 Aim For The Stars R Stephen/N Flavenney 55

443 5 Single Bullet R Stephen/R Hasranah 56

620 6 The King’s Gift M Boxie/R Ali 55

119 7 Ten Melodies H Singh/J Reyes 57

R2: 1.35 PM - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 YO AND

OVER HORSES RATED 60-45 - 1,200M - $34,000

141 1 Juneau H Gobin/P Badrie 57

117 2 Lancelot J O’Brien/W Galviz 54

124 3 Goliath’s Boy H Gobin/Y Serrano 57

08R 4 Tiz A Vibe H Gobin/R Jadoo 55.5

516 5 Zhiliang H Gobin/N Patrick 54.5

355 6 Precise Moment S Khan/N Flavenney 50.5

R3: 2.10 PM - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 YO AND

OVER HORSES RATED 35-0 - 1,200M - $26,350

747 1 Pearl Secret R Ramroop/K Natera 57

242 2 Private Enterprise S Khan/B Pahal 58.5

968 3 Final Notice S Khan/O Mohammed 57

577 4 San Antonio H Gobin/Y Serrano 58

002 5 Jayden’s Girl H Gobin/B Boodramsing 56.5

803 6 Chicarito R Bartolo/R Ali 57.5

187 7 Locator H Gobin/J Reyes 58.5

437 8 Little John H Gobin/L C Seecharan 57

903 9 Naughty N Nice Dr J Suratsing/D Khelawan 55.5

R4: 2.45 PM - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 YO AND

OVER HORSES RATED 50-35 - 1,300M - $30,940

800 1 Rhea’s Toy Soldier L Latchmansin/B Pahal 55.5

602 2 Uncle Norman J Mosca/J Reyes 58.5

866 3 Dublin Fashion G Mohammed/O Mohammed 58.5

141 4 Settled D’Account R Stephen/N Flavenney 56

004 5 Serengeti T Thomas/K Natera 56

384 6 Integrity G Mendez/R Jadoo 55.5

760 7 Why Kapalua R Ramroop/S Chadee Jnr 58

047 8 She Izza Lady T Thomas/S Rodrigo 58.5

599 9 Well Connected S Khan/Y Serrano 55.5

R5: 3.25 PM - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 YO AND

OVER HORSES RATED 30-0 - 1,500M (TURF) - $26,500

005 1 Unsettled S Khan/K Natera 48

804 2 Khal Drogo R Lalla-Mahar/B Boodramsing 50.5

076 3 Special Moments T Thomas/L Keizer 52

524 4 Princess Charlotte H Gobin/W Galviz 56.5

686 5 Sling Shot T Thomas/S Rodrigo 56

673 6 Doc Holiday R Ramroop/P Badrie 57.5

077 7 Unguarded Moment R Stephen/N Abrego 57

439 8 Seal The Deal R Stephen/L Keizer 52

224 9 Always Ready H Chadee/R Jadoo 56.5

335 10 El Chapo J Mosca/L A Seecharan 50

R6: 4 PM - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 YO AND

OVER HORSES RATED 70-55 - 1,100M (TURF) - $36,550

563 1 Madiba T Thomas/D Khelawan 56

-88 2 Little Chelsie T Thomas/B Pahal 56.5

772 3 Crown The King G Mohammed/O Mohammed 54.5

663 4 Kodo G Mendez/N Samaroo 58

051 5 Maha Raja J O’Brien/N Abrego 57.5

086 6 The Tactician H Gobin/W Galviz 53.5

945 7 Sea Of Gdansk F DeFreitas/P Badrie 53

883 8 Gearshift G Mendez/K Almarales 58.5

R7: 4.35 PM - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 YO AND

OVER HORSES RATED 90-70 - 1,200M - $42,500

-D7 1 Ekati’s Gem H Gobin/P Badrie 55.5

154 2 Rocket Wheels J O’Brien/B Boodramsing 52.5

625 3 Holy Man S Khan/S Rodrigo 57

486 4 Eye See You T Thomas/L A Seecharan 51

143 5 Desert Dancer J O’Brien/W Galviz 53.5

224 6 Set Sail H Chadee/R Jadoo 51.5

480 7 Scotus H Gobin/L C Seecharan 50.5

R8: 5.15 PM - NATIVE BRED 3 YO MAIDENS - 1,300M -

$37,550

--- 1 Affirmative H Gobin/P Badrie 57

-24 2 Strategic Patience S Khan/R Jadoo 54

--- 3 Just So T Thomas/S Rodrigo 54

--9 4 Unstopable R Ramroop/L C Seecharan 54

--- 5 April The Twelveth Dr A Griffith/L C Seecharan 54

658 6 Trini Gal J O’Brien/B Boodramsing 54

--- 7 No Man’s Land H Gobin/Y Serrano 57

--3 8 Princess Sophia J O’Brien/K Khelawan 54

-05 9 Miss Whirl H Chadee/N Samaroo 54

--- 10 Pure Innocence F DeFreitas/K Natera 57

--0 11 Star Rocket F DeFreitas/J Reyes 57---

12 Khaleesi R Lalla-Mahar/D Butcher 54