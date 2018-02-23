Zylan is knocking on the door

Jessie Allan ticks every box (and more!) for a thirteen-runner ‘aged’ apprentice sprint handicap over six furlongs of Wolverhampton tapeta tonight; ‘thrown-in’ on the time-handicap and Scottish-based trainer, Jim Goldie, has secured services of experienced Hector Shaw.

Hold on let me have another look!

Good, recent, form on Newcastle tapeta, from a yard that is absolutely flying, clear top-rated on my time-handicap and this seven-year-old Bushranger mare is thriving at exactly the right time; from February 15th, the official Northern Hemisphere ‘covering period’ starting date, they invariably ‘come good’ so to speak and improve rapidly.

No wonder Jim has journeyed Jessie Allan a ‘million miles’ on the busiest day of any week, he’s probably driven the horse-box himself!

No need to troll through opposition, Jessie Allan rates a serious betting proposition, well worth following; let your bookmaker(s) know you have visited!

Re-booking of 7lbs apprentice Ben Sanderson for Zylan is interesting for a twelve-runner ‘aged’ handicap over seven furlongs, especially so because Roger Fell’s charge is drawn one!

Whether or not Fell is using a tactic yours truly effected so successfully all those years ago, by running thoroughbreds over ‘wrong’ distances purposely, is not known but Zylan finished a creditable second last month on the ‘deep stuff’ of Southwell over five furlongs!

We’re convinced Zylan is best over this trip and with a talented lad reducing his weight considerably it makes sense to be with the Kyllachy six-year-old, the perfect age for sprinters.

Earlier Monarch Maid is declared for an ‘aged’ sprint handicap over six furlongs of Lingfield polytrack, four days after finishing sixth (of 7!) at Kempton where this Captain Gerrard mare (our selection!) was ‘overcooked’ with a front-running ride under K. O’Neill.

On this occasion William Carson renews association!