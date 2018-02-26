Carriah cracks century for Parkites

National batsman Yannic Carriah scored a century to lead Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) to first innings points in their drawn encounter against Central Sports in round one of the TTCB Premiership at Felicity yesterday.

Central Sports made 201 batting first with left arm spinner Khary Pierre taking 5/43. Queen’s Park then replied strongly with Carriah getting 102 and Tion Webster scoring 49.

However former West Indies Under-19 player Jyd Goolie sparked a collapse that saw the defending champions struggling to get first innings. He finished with five wickets for 22 runs.

Batting a second time, Central Sports reached 90/5 when stumps were drawn. The Parkites collected 15 points from this game while Central Sports got seven.

At the Oval, QPCC II got first innings points after a brilliant century by West Indies U-19 batsman Kirstan Kallicharan. QPCC II resuming on the bedtime position of 127/7, rallied well to get to 287 all out,

Kallicharan who started the day on 25, moved on nicely to 110 and got good support from Nabbir Seupaul who made an unbeaten 66.

Victoria United was then bowled out for 97 in their first innings, as Dexter Sween and Darren Deonarine each collected three wickets. Batting a second time, Victoria closed on 87/1.

Brilliant spin bowling by Ancil Bhaggan gave PowerGen three points in their rain affected encounter against Merryboys at Syne Village in Penal. Bhaggan a fringe national player grabbed 5/13 to hustle out Merryboys for 158, after they resumed on the overnight position of 30 without loss. They lost Mario Belcon for 19 and Amir Jangoo for 36 and this opened the floodgates.

Flighting his offerings generously, Bhaggan ran through the middle order that included top scorer Leonardo Julien for 41. Also getting a start was West Indies middle order batsman Narsingh Deonarine but on 22 he left. Fellow spinner Sanjeev Gooljar was also in fine form and collected 2/45.

Across at Wilson Road, there was excitement down to the last ball as Alescon Comets were trying to steal first innings points from First Citizens Clarke Road.

Clarke Road starting the day on 21 without loss, was bowled out for 142 as Red Force leg-spinner Imran Khan had a magical spell of 6/19.

With time running out to get to their first innings, Comets went for the target but when the final ball was bowled they had reached only 123/6. They reached that score in just 17 overs, as Guyanese Shemroy Barrington slapped 36 and Brandon Ramdial got 33. With no winner on first innings, the teams just shared bowling points with Comets getting three and Clarke Road two.