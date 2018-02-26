CCA rewards top performers

Caroni Cricket Association (CCA) under the stewardship of president Mozack Rahamut hosted its 2017 awards function to recognise the top clubs and individual achievements on Saturday at Presentation College, Chaguanas. A total of 31 clubs took part in seven competitions.

Despite the non-attendance of the invited major stakeholders involved directly and indirectly in the administration of cricket and the provision of support mechanisms for sport and community development, the purpose of the occasion prevailed. In addition to rewarding achievements, the function ensured that the history, worth and impact of the CCA established in 1976 continued to stand out.

Travis Karim from MYO A scored four centuries including the only double century for the season. He amassed 863 runs at average of 143 in all competitions.

Kapil Harry dominated the Mid-week 30 overs, scoring five consecutive centuries in leading MYO A to the title.

Among the other centurions were JJ Sports father and son K Bissoondial (1) and S Bissoondial (2) and Ravine Sable’s Ronald Ramcharan.

Several persons were also recognised for their sterling contribution to the establishment and continuity of the CCA including Gerald Garcia, Peter Ramcharan, Kelvin Rampersad, Premnath Ramkeran, Anthony Joseph, Armadeo Lutchman and Mozack Rahamut.

The success and continuity of the CCA and other similar leagues throughout the country cannot take place without the sponsorship of the business community. To this end Bert’s Sports World, Felix Eastman and Central Auto Supplies were recognised.

The unsung heroes- volunteers including women and families- were also acknowledged for their continued support.

The CCA may be invisible to the wider community, however, it represents a community determined to ensure that its legacy survives and the future is bright in 2018 and beyond.