Liam Sheppard…rising tennis star

Liam Sheppard is one of the top 14-year-old junior tennis players in T&T. He has been ranked the No 1 player in both Under-12 and U-14 and currently competes locally and internationally in both the U-16 and U-18 age groups.

During the school term, Liam spends most of his time training at the Public Courts Facility in Nelson Mandela Park with his coach, Yohansey Williams. He also trains in Florida at the FIU campus under coach Diego Dominguez.

Liam has represented T&T at the U-12 and U-14 levels and has recently returned from the Dominican Republic where he was one of a three person team at the U-16 Junior Davis Cup Pre-Qualifying event for the Caribbean North/Central America Region. He was accompanied by teammates, Aidan Carter and Adam Ramkissoon where they finished sixth.

Where did you grow up, schools attended/attending including primary?

I have lived in Maraval for most of my life. I attended St Andrew’s Private School and am now a Form three student at Fatima College.

When and how did you get into playing tennis and who has inspired you?

I got into playing tennis at the age of seven recreationally at Country Club, Maraval under the guidance of Jean Merry, Neal Lingo, Kevin Clarke and Richard Chung. At around the age of ten, I started to take the game more seriously when I started to compete in tournaments. So far Rafael Nadal has been my biggest influence for the game. I love how he works ridiculously hard and fights for every point.

What are some of your most memorable performances so far in your tennis career?

My most recent memorable event occurred one month ago when I secured my first doubles win in the Anguilla U-18 ITF Tournament and attained an U-18 ITF World Junior Ranking. I am extremely happy about this as I am the only 14-year-old from T&T to have such a ranking.

Of your prizes and awards so far, which do you rate as extremely special?

Of all my accolades, prizes and awards, I would rate obtaining a COTECC (Confederacion de Tenis de Centroamerica y el Caribe) regional ranking of number seven in the U-14 division the most special. I had worked very hard to obtain the ranking and I was awarded with being selected to attend a top eight regional training camp hosted in Guatemala, led by former French Open doubles champion, Ivan Molina.

What tennis goals and or ambitions do you still have? Challenges?

One of my goals for the sport is to obtain a top 200 ITF World Junior Ranking. I also have ambitions to play and succeed on the Pro Tour. My greatest challenge is trying to find a balance between my school work and training schedule as maintaining top grades is also a key priority for me.

What does it take to become a really good tennis player?

It takes a lot of sacrifice and hard work to become a top player. You have to sacrifice a lot of time in order to train and you must work long and hard hours daily to continue to play at a top level.

Describe yourself in 2 words beginning with your initials?

L - lithe, S - sharp.

NASSER KHAN

