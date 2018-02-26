Walters cops silver in SEC Champs

University of Alabama duo, T&T’s Ruebin Walters and Portious Warren, both made it to the podium again, placing second and third in their respective events at the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Track and Field Championships at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium, College Station in Texas, USA, on Saturday.

Walters, a senior, won silver in the men’s 60 metres hurdles in a time of 7.69 seconds, to follow University of Florida (UF) sophomore Grant Holloway to the line in 7.53. Holloway,

In the preliminary round, Walters, who is ranked second in the NCAA, won the opening heat in 7.71 to advance to the medal race with the second fastest time behind Holloway, who won heat two in 7.63.

Warren, a junior threw a personal best (PB) 17.15 metres to bag the bronze in the women’s shot put event. Winning was UF senior Lloydricia Cameron in a PB of 17.65m and senior Janeah Stewart of the University of Ole Miss (17.63m), a PB for her as well.

Tyra Gittens established a new national record in the women’s pentathlon when the Texas A&M University freshman tallied 4121 points to place fifth.

She became the first T&T athletes to hit the 4,000-mark in the five-discipline event earlier this year when won bronze at the Razorback Invitational indoor track and field meet in Arkansas with 4,009 points.

At the Texas meet, Gittens placed fifth in the 60m hurdles in 8.54 to secure 1,008 points. She was then second in the high jump with a 1.76m clearance, earning 928 points. She also finished runner-up in the long jump, leaping 6.19m for 908 points and threw 12.33m (683 points) for third spot in the shot put and closed with a 12th place finish in the 800m (594 points).

University of Kentucky senior Kayelle Clarke also reached the final in the women’s 200m, which was carded for late yesterday.

Clarke, ranked ninth, ran a PB of 23.02 to win heat one in the 200m dash and progressed to the timed Finals with the fourth quickest time. She was set to run in section one.

Louisiana State University (LSU) junior Zakiya Denoon also competed in that race and her time of 23.73 placed her 23rd overall.

Both raced in the women’s 60m but neither advanced after Denoon placed second in heat one in 7.33 to place 11th while Clarke’s time of 7.43 placed her 21st. She was fifth in the fourth heat.

In the men’s 200m, Akanni Hislop just missed out on advancing to the final round, crossing second in heat three in a PB 21.01, to place ninth overall, only the top eight times moved on.

The LSU sophomore also lined up in the men’s 60 metres and was fourth in a 6.92-clocking in the first heat, to be placed 20th.

UK freshman Dwight St Hillaire made a great run in the men’s 400m to win the opening heat but his time of 46.86 was the 15th fastest time overall.

In the women’s one-lap event, Mauricia Prieto of UA was second in heat two in a PB 54.02 but did not advance as she was 16th.