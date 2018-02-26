Wilson gets 3 more Carifta swim times

Zarek Wilson continued his impressive performances with three more qualification times when the penultimate night of competition took place in the National Age Group Long Course Championships hosted by the Amateur Swimming Association of T&T continued at the National Aquatic Centre, Balmain in Couva on Saturday night.

The 12-year-old Wilson of Blues Dolphins first won the 11-12 boys 200 metres individual medley in two minutes, 30.28 seconds well under the Carifta B mark of 2:34.43 and the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation (CCCAN ) mark of 2:31.63.

Second to the wall was Marlins’ Nikoli Blackman also in a CCCAN and Carifta B qualification time of 2:31.57 while Josiah Changar of Sea Hawks was third in 2:38.04.

Wilson then won the 100m backstroke in 1:08.89, just inside of the Carifta A qualification time of 1:08.96 followed by Blackman (1:12.86) and Sea Hawks’ Stachys Harley (1:15.15).

In the 200m freestyle, Wilson touched the wall first in 2:08.45 inside of the Carifta A time of 2:09.21 with Blakman second in a Carifta B (2:15.97) mark of 2:10.30 and Changar, third in 2;15.96.

YMCA’s Orenall Walker achieved a Carifta B (1:09.02) or higher time when she sped home in 1:08.16 seconds to take the 15-17 girls 100m backstroke ahead of fellow qualifier Jahmia Harley (1:08.82), while Bianca Prevatt of Blue Dolphins was third in 1:18.55.

Despite not adding to her Carifta swim events, 12-year-old Zoe Anthony of Marlins improved to ten victories at the meet with four more gold medals on the night.

The quartet of Shania David, Keryn Burke, Giovanni Rivas, Kyle West and Alejandro Agard also picked up two wins each on the eve of completion of the meet which serves as the last qualifier for the Carifa Swimming Championships carded for Kingston, Jamaica from March 31 to April 3.