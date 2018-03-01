‘Keep Moving’ cycle resumes in Diego Sunday

The now popular ‘Keep Moving’ cycling programme that was held on Sundays on the Diego Martin Highway, between the Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard and the Sierra Leone Highway, will be restarted on Sunday, courtesy the involvement of Republic Bank, Blue Waters, Guardian Group and the Massy Group of Companies.

And for the first time the motoring public will be alerted of the event by traffic signs that will be erected, courtesy the Ministry of Works and Transport.

The event will take place from 6 am to 9am every Sunday for persons within and outside the Diego Martin community to exercise, ride their bikes, walk their dogs, jog and to socialise.

The aim of the programme is to promote a healthy lifestyle among the national community among other activities.

It was stopped in December last year after key organiser Michael Phillips said he could not single-handedly fund the event on his own. The stoppage of the event sent the community into intensive care as many could not engage in sport and wellness.

Phillips at a press conference at Mikes Bikes Store in Woodbrook yesterday said he sunk into a state of depression when he had to stop the event. However, its resumption came after Gervase Warner, president and chief executive officer of the Massy Group and resident of the community, convinced his corporate partners to fund the event.