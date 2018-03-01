The State has agreed to pay a little over $400,000 in compensation to eight men from east Port-of-Spain, who were detained under the Anti-Gang legislation during the 2011 State of Emergency (SoE...
You are here
‘Keep Moving’ cycle resumes in Diego Sunday
The now popular ‘Keep Moving’ cycling programme that was held on Sundays on the Diego Martin Highway, between the Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard and the Sierra Leone Highway, will be restarted on Sunday, courtesy the involvement of Republic Bank, Blue Waters, Guardian Group and the Massy Group of Companies.
And for the first time the motoring public will be alerted of the event by traffic signs that will be erected, courtesy the Ministry of Works and Transport.
The event will take place from 6 am to 9am every Sunday for persons within and outside the Diego Martin community to exercise, ride their bikes, walk their dogs, jog and to socialise.
The aim of the programme is to promote a healthy lifestyle among the national community among other activities.
It was stopped in December last year after key organiser Michael Phillips said he could not single-handedly fund the event on his own. The stoppage of the event sent the community into intensive care as many could not engage in sport and wellness.
Phillips at a press conference at Mikes Bikes Store in Woodbrook yesterday said he sunk into a state of depression when he had to stop the event. However, its resumption came after Gervase Warner, president and chief executive officer of the Massy Group and resident of the community, convinced his corporate partners to fund the event.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online