Dexter Wilson appointed Caricom Youth Ambassador

Darryl Smith, the Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, presented Dexter Wilson with his letter of appointment as a Caricom Youth Ambassador at the Ministry’s Head Office, St Clair, yesterday. Wilson together with Terez Lord who received her letter of appointment on January 11, will officially represent T&T in the Caricom Youth Ambassador Programme.

The programme contributes to the increase in youth knowledge and awareness, raises the profile of young people at the National and Regional levels and assists in integrating the views and perception of youth across the region into national, regional and international policies and programmes.

During their tenure as Youth Ambassadors for the period 2017-2018, they will advocate for and educate young people about Caricom issues and priorities and effectuate other roles and responsibilities along with a network of young Caribbean Nationals in the Caribbean Region in areas such as;

1. Targeting vulnerable groups to assist them to develop requisite skills and competencies and to boost confidence levels that helps young people to develop skills, build competencies and obtain confidence;

2. Promoting multi-sector collaboration by engaging a wide range of partners in order to plan for community action programmes and services provided for youth or by youth; and

3. Fostering an environment that is supportive of youth participation and leadership.