CPLT20 final in T&T for next three years

The Caribbean Premier League’s (CPL)T20 final will be held in T&T over the next three years in a deal that is expected to cost a total of US$ 3 million, Cabinet agreed yesterday.

Also included in the US$3 million deal is T&T hosting one of the competition’s semifinal matches as well as five preliminary matchs, the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs announced.

This means that T&T is expected to host four CPLT20 finals in a row, following last year’s final taking place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy which was won by the local franchise, the Trinbago Knight Riders.

The next three finals are also expected to be held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, which was officially opened last year.

The deal was hailed as a boost to the Government’s sport tourism thrust, by the Sport Ministry.

This year’s edition of the CPLT20 competition is scheduled to start on August 8. The final game will be on September 16.

In 2015 the local franchise then known as the T&T Red Steel won the competition for the first time. That final was held at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port-of-Spain. This country has so far won the CPLT20 twice over the past five years of the competition’s existence.

“The arrangements between the Government and CPL will see a financial outlay by the Government of T&T of TT$ 6.7M dollars (US $1 million) for each year; half of the sum being paid to CPL in cash, while the other half will be in kind for local government services including the cost of the Brian Lara Stadium, ground transport, hotel, police and fire services with a TT$3.5M dollars cap,” the Ministry of Sport stated yesterday.

“Government therefore, would have hosted four CPL finals in the period 2017-2020 in T&T for the price of TT$14M in cash, which is a significant savings when compared to the cost of the final game in 2015, which was TT$24 million,” it stated.

According to the Sport Ministry, it is estimated that last year’s CPL T20 competition realised TT$23 million in revenue for the country and garnered 37.6 million in viewership worldwide.

Sport Minister Darryl Smith described last year’s final which the Trinbago Knight Rider’s won by three wickets over the St Kitts and Nevis’ Patriots as the best final the competition ever saw.

“2017 saw the best finals ever and to top it all off, the Trinbago Knight Riders won at home at the brand new Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA),” Smith said. “We have built a great relationship with the CPL and cricket fans across the world can expect a great product of high level excitement and entertainment, just as they did in 2017.”

The Sport Ministry said it will continue to forge strategic partnerships for the advancement of T&T as a Sports Tourism destination.