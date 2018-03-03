Hat-trick for Spoke In Yuh Wheel

The Glenn Mendez trained unbeaten United States bred threeyear- old Spoke In Yuh Wheel is my nap selection to win today’s feature event and land his third straight success and remain unbeaten in his career.

Spoke In Yuh Wheel will seek to keep his unbeaten record intact today when he goes to post for the feature Modified Benchmark Handicap for three-year-olds and over horses rated 80-60 over 1,500 metres on the turf course at Santa Rosa Park in Arima.

The SIR Stables owned colt has been crying out for a distance of ground and his shrewd trainer has sent him around two turns. Spoke In Yuh Wheel has improved with every race. The Mendez stable is firing on all cylinders and Ricky Jadoo, who was just honoured at the Jetsam Awards, is in the saddle so this horse will take all the world of beating.

With his allotment of 50 kilos Spoke In Yuh Wheel will be a very short-priced favourite to land the hat-trick of win and maintain his unbeaten record.

Seven horses will oppose including the Leading Lady which won the final two classic of the “Tripe Crown” last year and she could make a race of it. O’Brien also has the improved Trini Aviator and the speedy Pauseforacoors in the event.

Post time for day seven of the Arima Race Club racing season 1.05 pm.