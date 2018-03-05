Changoor takes hat-trick

Off-spinner Avalon Changoor grabbed a hat-trick of wickets in the second National Under-15 trial match at the National Cricket centre in Couva yesterday. The performance strengthened his claim for selection on the national team that will represent T&T at the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Under-15 Tournament in Jamaica later this year.

The South off-spinner was given only one over and showed his class and he made the best of it by grabbing three wickets as Team A defeated Team B by 127 runs.

Team A batting first made 182/8 off its 50 overs. Top scoring was Aiden Samaroo with 44. Jacen Agard who opened the batting looked good in compiling 27, while Daniel Fletcher made 26. The pick of the bowlers for was Ricardo Chase with 3/31.

In reply, Team B struggled and lost wickets at regular intervals. In the end it was Changoor with three wickets for one run that starred to lead his team to a massive win.

The national selectors will know meet to choose the final team after the two matches.

Scores:

Team A 182/8 (Aiden Samaroo 48, Jacen Agard 27, Daniel Fletcher 26, Ricardo Chase 3/31) vs Team B 55 all out (Avalon Changoor 3/1) - Team A won by 127 runs.