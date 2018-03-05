Hopefully Andrew makes the ‘Point’

Rockley Point, one of eleven ‘decs’ for a competitive ‘;aged’ Sprint Handicap over six furlongs of Wolverhampton tapeta today, will again be ridden by AWR specialist Andrew Mullen; it’s a significant booking.

Twelve days ago Andrew partnered Katie Scott’s charge for the first time and got a real tune out of the five-year-old, formerly trained by Paul d’Arcy.

That third run for Katie was quite sensational; a 33/1 chance Rockley Point led 300 yards out only to fade in the last strides on the stiff climb; Dunstall Park is all about speed and this Canford Cliffs gelding has sufficient ‘toe’ to be handy before a late surge.

One win from 30 doesn’t inspire confidence but Rockley Point is bang in form and well capable of winning comfortably judged on a time-handicap mark achieved back in November, over course and distance!

Major Crispies is sure to be ‘on the premises’ and you can bet several others will contribute to a frenetic pace which should play into the hands of Rockley Point and experienced partner Mullen, a cool customer whose record on all-weather surfaces bears close inspection.

Earlier, over the same course and distance, Black Sails should get off the mark against moderate rivals in a six-runner Novice Stakes; it will be major surprise if Oisin Murphy doesn’t steer Archie Watson’s charge into the winners’ enclosure for the first time. A solid anchor for our daily patent.

A cracking seven-race programme kicks off with Helfire attempting to defy top-weight in an ‘aged Fillies’ Handicap over seven furlongs; Hughie Morrison has made good use of apprentice Charlie Bennett and he’ll be aboard the five-year-old which has registered a success over a similar distance.

Marietta Robusti was a 4/1 ‘beaut’ at Chelmsford, Saturday, under Callum Shepherd who is working hard to make a living; weight might eventually compromise his best efforts but there’s nothing better than a determined trier, probably a reason why ex-International soccer star, Mick Channon, is giving him opportunities.

Channon also puts in 100%, still; wouldn’t he just love to be playing in Russia this year!