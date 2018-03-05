Devant Maharaj says as the litigant against the State regarding the property tax, he is calling upon Finance Minister Colm Imbert to withdraw the present amendments to the property tax laws with...
Hopefully Andrew makes the ‘Point’
Rockley Point, one of eleven ‘decs’ for a competitive ‘;aged’ Sprint Handicap over six furlongs of Wolverhampton tapeta today, will again be ridden by AWR specialist Andrew Mullen; it’s a significant booking.
Twelve days ago Andrew partnered Katie Scott’s charge for the first time and got a real tune out of the five-year-old, formerly trained by Paul d’Arcy.
That third run for Katie was quite sensational; a 33/1 chance Rockley Point led 300 yards out only to fade in the last strides on the stiff climb; Dunstall Park is all about speed and this Canford Cliffs gelding has sufficient ‘toe’ to be handy before a late surge.
One win from 30 doesn’t inspire confidence but Rockley Point is bang in form and well capable of winning comfortably judged on a time-handicap mark achieved back in November, over course and distance!
Major Crispies is sure to be ‘on the premises’ and you can bet several others will contribute to a frenetic pace which should play into the hands of Rockley Point and experienced partner Mullen, a cool customer whose record on all-weather surfaces bears close inspection.
Earlier, over the same course and distance, Black Sails should get off the mark against moderate rivals in a six-runner Novice Stakes; it will be major surprise if Oisin Murphy doesn’t steer Archie Watson’s charge into the winners’ enclosure for the first time. A solid anchor for our daily patent.
A cracking seven-race programme kicks off with Helfire attempting to defy top-weight in an ‘aged Fillies’ Handicap over seven furlongs; Hughie Morrison has made good use of apprentice Charlie Bennett and he’ll be aboard the five-year-old which has registered a success over a similar distance.
Marietta Robusti was a 4/1 ‘beaut’ at Chelmsford, Saturday, under Callum Shepherd who is working hard to make a living; weight might eventually compromise his best efforts but there’s nothing better than a determined trier, probably a reason why ex-International soccer star, Mick Channon, is giving him opportunities.
Channon also puts in 100%, still; wouldn’t he just love to be playing in Russia this year!
