Taylor shines with 90 but WI beaten

LINCOLN—Captain Stafanie Taylor missed out on a sixth One-Day International hundred as West Indies Women narrowly went down by a single run to New Zealand Women, in the opening One-Day International yesterday.

Asked to chase a challenging 279 at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval, West Indies ended on 277 for nine off their 50 overs with Taylor carving out a top score of 90 off 93 balls.

The Caribbean side required 11 runs from the last over with Kyshona Knight and tail-ender Tremayne Smartt (5) at the crease but only managed to eke out nine, after losing Smartt and failing to get the four runs required for victory off the final delivery.

Kyshona Knight chipped in with a busy 44 off 31 deliveries while twin sister Kycia Knight, struck a patient 38 at the top order and Chedean Nation, 29.

Sent in earlier, the White Ferns had earlier piled up 278 for nine off their 50 overs, with veteran Sophie Devine striking 108—her third one-day century—and opening partner and captain Suzie Bates getting 44.

Off-spinner Taylor (3-54) and leg-spinner Afy Fletcher (3-55) claimed three wickets apiece while off-spinner Hayley Matthews supported with two for 68.

It was the opening stand between Devine and Bates which put New Zealand on their way, as they added 76 to deny West Indies any early success.

In reply, Windies Women lost Matthews cheaply for 18 off 19 balls with three fours, bowled off the fourth ball off seamer Holly Huddleston’s (2-40) opening spell, after being kept scoreless off the first three deliveries.

The right-handed Taylor, arriving at number three, then hauled her side back into the contest in an innings dotted with eight fours and a six, as she put on 57 for the second wicket with Kycia Knight and a further 64 for the third wicket with Nation.

SCOREBOARD

New Zealand vs West Indies

–1st ODI

NEW ZEALAND Innings

S Bates c Nation b Matthews 44

S Devine st Aguilleira b Fletcher 108

A Satterthwaite c Matthews b Fletcher 27

K Martin lbw b Dottin 22

M Green c Cooper b Taylor 14

L Down c Matthews b Taylor 11

K Ebrahim b Fletcher 0

L Kasperek not out 19

A Kerr c Kyshona Knight b Taylor 7

L Tahuhu c Kyshona Knight b Matthews 1

H Huddleston not out 16

Extras (w8, nb1) 9

TOTAL (9 wkts, 50 overs) 278

Fall of wickets: 1-76 (Bates), 2-136 (Satterthwaite), 3-199 (Martin), 4-211 (Devine), 5-233 (Green), 6-234 (Ebrahim), 7-236 (Down), 8-246 (Kerr), 9-251 (Tahuhu).

Bowling: Connell 8-0-51-0,

Smarttt 5-0-21-0,

Dottin 7-0-29-1,

Matthews 10-0-68-2,

Fletcher 10-0-55-3,

Taylor 10-0-54-3.

WEST INDIES Innings

H Matthews b Huddleston 18

Kycia Knight lbw b Kasperek 38

S Taylor c Kerr b Ebrahim 90

C Nation run out 29

D Dottin c & b Kerr 11

B Cooper c Down b Kerr 9

Kyshona Knight not out 44

M Aguilleira c Green b Huddleston 20

A Fletcher run out 2

T Smartt c Green b Kasperek 5

S Connell not out 2

Extras (lb2, w7) 9

TOTAL (9 wkts, 50 overs) 277

Fall of wickets: 1-31 (Matthews), 2-88 (Kycia Knight), 3-152 (Nation), 4-167 (D Dottin), 5-185 (Cooper), 6-215 (Taylor), 7-248 (Aguilleira), 8-252 (Fletcher), 9-270 (Smartt).

Bowling: Kasperek 10-0-51-2,

Tahuhu 5-0-31-0,

Devine 7-0-44-0,

Huddleston 9-1-40-2,

Ebrahim 9-0-60-1,

Kerr 10-0-49-2.

Result: New Zealand Women won by one wicket.

Series: New Zealand Women lead three-match series 1-0.

Toss: West Indies Women.

Umpires: A Mehrotra, D Walker.

(CMC)