‘Princess’ to rule the roost

Foxy Boy looks a crafty declaration by Northern-based trainer, Rebecca Bastiman, for the opening ‘aged’ sprint handicap over five furlongs of Southwell fibresand; this four-year-old has not encountered the ‘deep stuff’ to date!

However given Foxy Boy comes out clear ‘best-in’ from seven rivals and experienced apprentice Phil Dennis claims 3lbs allowance so we’ll have to chance him eachway.

Of course this is down to the judgement of Msa Bastiman and it will indeed be fascinating to watch Foxy Boy in action; his actual ‘career-best’ time-handicap mark was achieved on a soft Beverley surface last September, which was followed up seventeen days later on ‘good’ Redcar ground.

Although fibresand appears to be deep, as runners rut it down the straight, times suggest it rides much faster than most realise; it’s a quandary but a license to print money for anyone who sees fit to specialise on racing at the Nottinghamshire circuit.

Back in the 1990’s Southwell was my ‘second home’ and a vibrant scene but last week only THIRTEEN paying customers turned up, along with TWO bookmakers!

Princess Way is an obvious selection for division one of an all-aged handicap over seven furlongs, the reason is apprentice Gabriel Malune, who claims 7lbs but not for much longer!

Gabriel has been a revelation, rides like he’s been a champion elsewhere, hope that’s not the case; it was several years ago when a jockey was barred for life after his true identity revealed a sensational riding career, in ‘another life!

Malune is close to losing the full claim, Princess Way is best of a moderate bunch snd simply can’t be opposed with trainer David Evans’ yard in scintillating form.

A massive factor, at all times.

Napping in the eight-runner ‘aged’ sprint handicap over six furlongs, this top-rated five-yearold is mount Luke Morris!

There has to be a good reason why trainer Olly Murphy has booked the current all-weather champion jockey and don’t oppose without good reason.

All snow has gone, Cheltenham will now have a chance to recover before next Tuesday and don’t forget Prestbury Park drains like a sponge; quick ground can NEVER be ruled out!