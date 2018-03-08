Brian Lewis, president of the T&T Olympic Committee believes the country is not cashing in on a substantial among of money available to it in the sports industry.
You are here
Duke, Carter to battle for Tranquil title
Aidan Carter and Akiel Duke, the emerging stars of local Men's tennis, took a giant step toward winning the Singles title at the Shell Tranquillity Tennis Open at Victoria Avenue, Port-of-Spain yesterday by advancing to the finals.
It means both men will battle against each other in the final at 2:30 pm tomorrow afternoon.
Carter endured a battle in the opening set against against Nabeel Mohammed before claiming the win 6-3. But he could not stop Mohammed storming back in the second set to prevail 6-2 to send the match into a third-set decider.
Mohammed, the winner of the East Zone Tennis Classified at the National Racquet Centre (NRC) in Tacarigua in January, tried to continue with his rhythm thereafter, but could not hold off Carter, the winner of every junior title available, from advancing with a 6-4 victory in the third.
On Wednesday Carter whipped Krystyan Valentine in the quarter-final on court 2 and will be hoping for his best show in the final if he is to take the title home.
Duke on the other hand, was made to come from behind for his final berth. Up against a dogged Dexter Mahase on court 1, Duke fell behind 5-7 in the first set, but clawed back in the second, claiming a 6-3 victory to knot the match up at one-apiece. He later secured his passage to the final with a convincing 6-2 triumph in the third set.
Both Carter and Duke were scheduled to be involved in doubles action also yesterday. In one Men's Doubles result the pair of James Betts and Mark Henderson earned a walk-over victory over the duo of Richard Chung and Jerome Ward on court 3.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online