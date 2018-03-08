Duke, Carter to battle for Tranquil title

Aidan Carter and Akiel Duke, the emerging stars of local Men's tennis, took a giant step toward winning the Singles title at the Shell Tranquillity Tennis Open at Victoria Avenue, Port-of-Spain yesterday by advancing to the finals.

It means both men will battle against each other in the final at 2:30 pm tomorrow afternoon.

Carter endured a battle in the opening set against against Nabeel Mohammed before claiming the win 6-3. But he could not stop Mohammed storming back in the second set to prevail 6-2 to send the match into a third-set decider.

Mohammed, the winner of the East Zone Tennis Classified at the National Racquet Centre (NRC) in Tacarigua in January, tried to continue with his rhythm thereafter, but could not hold off Carter, the winner of every junior title available, from advancing with a 6-4 victory in the third.

On Wednesday Carter whipped Krystyan Valentine in the quarter-final on court 2 and will be hoping for his best show in the final if he is to take the title home.

Duke on the other hand, was made to come from behind for his final berth. Up against a dogged Dexter Mahase on court 1, Duke fell behind 5-7 in the first set, but clawed back in the second, claiming a 6-3 victory to knot the match up at one-apiece. He later secured his passage to the final with a convincing 6-2 triumph in the third set.

Both Carter and Duke were scheduled to be involved in doubles action also yesterday. In one Men's Doubles result the pair of James Betts and Mark Henderson earned a walk-over victory over the duo of Richard Chung and Jerome Ward on court 3.