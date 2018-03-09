Wilson, Joseph favourites in Junior Silver Bowl

Aaron Wilson of Carenage Blasters and WASA”s Brittany Joseph, recent winners of the Men and Women title in the National Classified Table Tennis Championship hosted by the T&T Table Tennis Association at the end of January will start as favorites to claim the Under-21 titles when the Silver Bowl Junior Table-Tennis Tournament comes off this weekend.

The two-day event serves off at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua tomorrow from 9.30am and will continue on Sunday from the same time as well at the end of which age-group champions will be crowned in the boys and girls Under-11, Under-13, Under-15, Under-21 and Under-21 Divisions.

A former two-time Caribbean Junior Singles champion, and Senior Open bronze medal winner, Wilson, the reigning national champion will be a clear favourite for the Under-21 men’s title against a field which includes another former Junior Caribbean medal winner in Luc O’Young, Matthew Mootra, N’Kosi Rouse, Jesse Dookie, Javier King, Shaquille Mitchell and Nikolai Barbour-Alexis.

They will compete in eight groups of three and four players round-robin qualifiers at the end of which the top two players in each pool will advance to the main draw knockout competition.

Two-time national women’s champion and current title-holder Joseph , who recently returned from Cuba where she helped T&T secure its spot in the women’s Team Event at the Central American and Caribbean Sports Organization (CACSO) Games will compete against Sraah Mohammed and Ackayla Lucas in one pool while Chelsea Fong, Nyla Bissessar, Shaneika Johnson and Derah Ramoutar compete in the second pool from which the top two will qualify to the semifinals.

Tomorrow, the Under-11s boys and girls as well as the Under-15 boys Groups 11, 1, 2 and 3 will serve off from 9.30am while the Under-15 boys (Group 4-10) and Under-15 girls start at 10.30am followed by the Under-21s girls and boys at 1pm and 2pm respectively.

On Sunday, the Under-13 boys and girls begin play from 9.30am along with the Under-18 boys (Groups 10, 1, 2 and 3) and from 10.30am, the Under-18 girls.