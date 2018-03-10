On March 19, 2018 retired judge Paula-Mae Weekes will make history by becoming our first female president and will be the only female president in the region once Chile’s Michelle Bachelet leaves...
Carter, Duke in final clash at Tranquil
The pair of Kendal Cuffy and Richard Mc Letchie cruised to the final of the Veterans Men's Doubles at the Shell Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament at Victoria Avenue, Port-of-Spain yesterday when they defeated Peter Moore and Ricky Villaroel 6-2, 7-4, 10-6.
But the game of the day will be a mouth-watering clash between Akiel Duke and Aidan Carter in the Men's Singles final from 2:30pm this afternoon.
Both men have been unbeaten in the tournament to date, but having dominated at the junior level, fans will be eager to see who will triumph in their first year as senior players.
Meanwhile, in the Men's Doubles semi-final on court 3 yesterday also, the duo of Nabeel Mohammed and Vaughn Wilson also booked a final berth with a comprehensive 6-3, 6-1 triumph over the pair of Richard Chung and Jerome Ward. Mohammed who lost out on an opportunity at winning the Singles title when he was beaten by Carter on Thursday, will be hoping to rebound with a title today.
Also in the Mixed Doubles, it was victory for Duke and Carlista Mohammed, prevailing over Keshan Moonasar and Yin Lee Assang in straight sets 6-2, 6-2. And hours later Duke joined with Javier Lewis to claim the other final spot in the Men's Doubles by taking care of Moonasar and Dexter Mahase in two sets 7-5 and 6-4.
Also Mc Letchie cruised to the men's veterans final by getting the better of Neil Lingo who first lost the opening set 3-6 , before retiring in the second set with Mc Letchie leading 3-2.
