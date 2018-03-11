Lawrence wants $$ for WBO fight

T&T boxer Sheldon Lawrence is hoping to avoid joining the list of disgruntled athletes clamouring for funding to execute in the sport of choice.

He is set to wing-out at the end of this month for either Puerto Rico or England to compete for the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International title and yesterday his manager Boxu Potts said he is hoping to receive no hiccups when they submit his application for elite athletes funding or grant funding.

Lawrence jumped an amazing 15 spots up the WBC rankings earlier this month, from 40th to 24th following his impressive performance over Guyana’s Shawn Corbin, knocking the bulky Super Heavyweight Guyanese champion out cold in the seventh round in the defence of his WBC Fecarbox title.

He won the fecarbox title when he destroyed compatriot Nigel ‘Cow’ Edwards in Siparia in January last year.

Potts said despite toiling in the vineyard for years at the WBC Amateur and Youth Pro League programmes, the talented T&T boxer emerged the front runner at the Central America and Caribbean (CAC) region after 12 fights which led to a record of 11 wins and one loss.

Potts said: “In the last bout Sheldon was so impressive in knocking out former World rated Corbin, who held a win over former world champion Wayne ‘Big Truck’ Braithwaite, that the WBC Rating’s Committee took a decision to move him up the ranks from No 40 to No 25 as of March 1.”

Potts called on Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Darryl Smith to put more emphasis on athletes than facilities, noting that for all the sporting facilities we have here in T&T, they are all under utilised.

“I think the time has come for the budget given to sports to be distributed differently. Instead of constructing more facilities which are fast becoming white elephants, I am urging minister Smith to be more athlete-centred, and invest the monies in them,” Potts said.

He said in boxing the T&T Boxing Board of Control has been everything but an assistant to the sport.

Lawrence is expected to resume preparation soon, having faced a mountain of challenges that ranged from him sustaining a broken nose which required significant funding to repair, expenses to conduct daily training, therapy expenses and paying coaches, among others.

WALTER ALIBEY

