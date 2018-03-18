Hyland, Jones headline TT team for friendlies

WALTER ALIBEY

Midfielder Khaleem Hyland of Al Faisaly in Saudi Arabia, Levi Garcia, the Excelsior Rotterdam midfielder and speedy over-lapping wing-back Joevin Jones will headline T&T's football team ahead of two international friendly matches against Guadeloupe and Martinique later this week.

The players are part of a 20-man team chosen by national coach Dennis Lawrence after a practice session at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Arima yesterday.

Lawrence is attempting to deliver on his promise to begin preparing a team for the 2022 World Cup and beyond by maximising on the FIFA break which starts tomorrow.

Yesterday, he told reporters he will be hoping to improve on the areas that have been the team's weakest, such as defence and attack. During the recent Hex stage of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers, the Soca Warriors conceded a goal in almost every game the team played and also failed to capitalise on its scoring opportunities.

Lawrence will try to improve the team's play when the Soca Warriors take on Guadeloupe on Friday, before taking on Martinique on Sunday in the capital city of Fort-de-France.

The trio is also among nine overseas based professionals on the team for what is expected to be two tough matches against teams that have proven to be difficult opponents for T&T in the past.

Two weeks ago Lawrence said his team was at a disadvantage after selecting players who were not active with their T&T Pro League clubs due to the uncertainty of the League commencing its 2018 season. Those includes schoolboys Tyrel 'Pappy' Emmanuel and Quinn Rodney from Shiva Boys Hindu College both of whom play for W Connection. The duo were dropped yesterday, but Lawrence said they are still in his development plan for the future.

TEAM:

1.Adrian Foncette (Police FC), 2. Marvin Phillip ( Point Fortin CC)

3. Daneil Cyrus (Juticalpa FCm Honduras), 4.Curtis Gonzales (Defence Force), 5.Joevin Jones (SV Darmstadt, Germany), 6. Alvin Jones (W Connection), 7. Kareem Moses (unattached), 8. Mekeil Williams (Richmond Kickers, USA),9. Triston Hodge (W Connection), 10. Leston Paul (Pasaquina FC, El Salvador), 11. Khaleem Hyland (Al Faisaly, Saudi Arabia), 12. Reon Moore (Defence Force), 13. Neveal Hackshaw (Charleston Battery, USA), 14. Levi Garcia (Excelsior Rotterdam, Holland), 15. Marcus Joseph (W Connection), 16. Akeem Roach (Unattached), 17. Nathan Lewis (Indy Elevel FC, USA), 18. Nathaniel Garcia (Point Fortin Civic Centre), 19. Kevan George (Charlotte Independence, USA), 20. Hashim Arcia (Defence Force).

STAFF:

Dennis Lawrence (head coach), Stuart Charles Fevrier (Assistant Coach), Stern John (Assistant Coach), Ross Russell (Goalkeeper Coach), Israel Dowlat (Doctor), Michael Taylor (Medic), Saron Joseph (Trainer), Joseph Rooplal (Physio), Michael Williams (Equipment Manager), Paul Lawrence (Match Analyst), Wayne Cunningham (Media Officer), Richard Piper (Team Manager)