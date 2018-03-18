Mastering maths through sports

7Generation Games, an American company has formed a partnership with organizers of the Caribbean International Invitational Open Combat Sports Championship and the T&T Sambo and Combat Sambo Federation, in a deal that is set to transform T&T's education system through sports.

The company which offers children between the age of eight to 15 years the opportunity to learn math easier through educational games and other computer apps in both English and Spanish, is set to be launched on the opening day of the Combat Sports Championships on April 28 at the National Cycling Centre (NCC) in Couva.

Also, interested persons will have the chance to know all they want about the company through its co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Maria Burns Ortiz during the two-day championships on (April 28-29).

During an interview at the Trinidad Hilton Hotel in St Ann's on Wednesday, Burns Ortiz said the company has been in talks with the Ministry of Education to make an entry into the nation's Primary and Secondary schools.

She said her company will dispose of the misconception that some people have better math brains than others, pointing out it's all about practice, perseverance and encouragement. Her math video games will provide an interesting and interactive way of solving math questions that will peak the interest of children.

She said, "Math is very similar to sports. You need to practice, you need to be determined and you need to be discipline to excel. This is pretty much the same qualities you will need. In fact, we have created this game as a way of giving back, as we realise that in sports only a small percentage of people move on to becoming successful. However, with education you will be able to be self sustainable."

Burns Ortiz said, since the inception of the company in 2012 they have seen tremendous improvement in math percentages at schools in the United States. However, the games are not only for schools, but for communities all over the globe and 7Generation will be providing on-the-spot helpers to guide people if the need arises. The company is already set to make entry into Chile to serve the South American market and has identified T&T as a location to cover the Caribbean.

Jason Fraser, president of the T&T Sambo Federation said he welcomes the partnership and the company as he believes many athletes in T&T have very good athletic ability, but lack the academics to back it up in their lives.