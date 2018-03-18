Pooran, Carriah, Julien bang centuries

Twenty year-old Red Force batsman Kamil Pooran joined Leonardo Julien and Yannic Carriah as century makers on day one of round four of the T&TCB Premiership Division I League which bowled off across the country yesterday.

Pooran, 21, showed maturity that belied his age as he kept Merryboys at bay in scoring 106, to lead Central Sports’ revival at Felicity. During an excellent bowling performance Merryboys fell for 176. Pooran's innings comprised nine fours and five sixes as he guided his team to 268 for eight at the close.

Earlier, young Julien had batted well to score his first century of the Premiership, getting 101, as Merryboys folded under the hands of Kisoondath Magram four for 41 and Shazan Babwah three for 52.

At Wilson Road, Carriah knocked his second century of the season to take defending champions Queen’s Park to 280 all out. He got good support from all rounder Daron Cruickshank 53 and skipper Justin Guillen 39. Kerwyn Sirju got his second five-wicket haul of the season, grabbing five for 102.

Joshua DeSilva continued his impressive form for QPCC II, scoring 68 as his team made 206 all out against Alescon Comets at Pierre Road. Red Force players Rayad Emrit and Imran Khan bowled beautifully in sharing nine wickets between them. Emrit took four for 61, while leg spinner Khan carted away five for 76. At the close, Comets were replying strongly on 144 for four with Vikash Mohan 38 not out and Imran Khan 26 not out sharing an unbroken half century stand.

YESTERDAY'S PREMIERSHIP DIVISION I SCORES

At the Oval: QPCC II 206 all out (Joshua DeSilva 68, Nicholas Alexis 28, Marlon Barclay 39no, Sherwin Peters 23, Imran Khan 5/76, Rayad Emrit 4/61) vs Alescon Comets 144/4 (Andy Gobin 48, Vikash Mohan 38no, Imran Khan 26no, Philton Williams 2/33).

At Felicity : Merryboys 176 (Leornardo Julien 101, Kisoondath Magram 4/41, Shazan Babwah 3/52) vs Central Sports 268/8 (Kamil Pooran 106, Keddy Lesporis 63, Atiba Alert 3/48, Aneil Kanhai 3/42).

At Wilson Rd: QPCC I 280 all out (Yannic Carriah 104, Daron Cruickshank 53, Justin Guillen 39, Kerwyn Sirju 5/102, David Latchya 3/84, Akheel Mollon 2/43) vs Clarke Road 77/3 (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 43no, Terrence Hinds 2/19).