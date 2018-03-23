Showdance to entertain punters

Showdance Kid gets another chance of long-awaited success today in a twelve-runner mile aged handicap on Lingfield polytrack, mount of Chris Lee, outstanding last year when his claim was reduced from 7lbs.

Four days ago Showdance Kid was tipped in this column, a wellbacked 6/1 shot, Kevin Frost’s charge came through to lead 300 yards out only to be outpointed, decisively, by the impressive surge of Air Of York; winning distance three lengths!

Air Of York is obviously on a challenging mark, expect him to be out within the next few days, carrying a penalty, in defiance of the handicapping system.

That effort over seven furlongs at this Surrey venue proved Showdance Kid had been looked after since being switched from yard of veteran Neville Bycroft but, unfortunately, they came across a wolf in sheep’s clothing!

All the best plans can go astray in this game, there is always someone just as cute lurking and trainer John Flint doubtless knew the strength of his Vale Of York gelding.

A negative is draw ten but Showdance Kid will probably be produced late, off an expected strong pace; keep fingers crossed he goes one better.

Another respected veteran trainer, Milton Bradley, is still adept and the old boy will drive his horsebox containing Kyllukey to the races for an aged sprint handicap over five furlongs; he’s booked AWR champion jockey, Luke Morris, clear of his rivals again following a clutch of winners during the last few days.

The ubiquitous Morris researches every mount, absolutely dedicated to his cause and you can bet he’ll have a plan for ex- Charles Hills-trained course winner, Kyllukey, a solid each-way proposition.

Morris is the thorough professional; he talks well and articulates but never tells us anything which probably explains why he rides principally for Sir Mark Prescott!

Natch attempts to retrieve recent losses in a six-runner Novice Stakes over twelve furlngs but John Gosden’s charge is limited and disappointing which is why we place significance on fact Michael Bell has recruited Jamie Spencer for twice-raced Artarmon, clear best in on the time-handicap despite an absence of 142 days.