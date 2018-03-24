Leading Lady set for feature

The John O’Brien-trained filly Leading Lady is my selection to return to winning ways in today’s feature event over 1,750 metres on the main track at Santa Rosa Park in Arima.

The Chevan Maharaj filly which won the last two legs of the 2017 Local Racing Triple Crown, has a great chance under Nela Mohammed to return to the winner’s enclosure in the Modified Benchmark Handicap for Three-Year- Old Horses rated 90-70.

Though there are only seven horses entered for the $42,500 purse event, it looks very competitive with Leading Lady which won three Jetsam Awards, certain to fight out the finished this time around.

She ran well last time out when going around one turn and today’s trip will suit her admirably.

This week with 52 kilos, she could prove very difficult to beat.

With the Glenn Mendez stable firing on all cylinders he saddles the Irish-bred Rock In Peace which will be ridden by Dillon Khelawan must have an outstanding chance despite carrying topweight.

He has been in good form and must be expected to go very close. He will take along joint topweight with Errazuriz.

Leading owner Shivam Maharaj has Errazuriz entered and this horse has improved consistently and will no doubt go close for the in-form stable of Harriram Gobin.

The two old-timers Transpire and Lucky Stranger must have outside shots if returning to anything close to their best.

Post time is 1.05 pm.