HOLDER IS ICC TEAM SKIPPER

Jason Holder, the Windies skipper, was chosen to lead the ICC World Cup Qualifiers team of the tournament, yesterday. The team consists of players from the Windies, Scotland, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland.

Holder showed his class and quality by taking 15 wickets and accumulating 219 runs in the tournament. He also led the Windies side admirably, steering them to the final of the tournament versus Afghanistan which won the final on Sunday by seven wickets.

Holder’s teammate Evin Lewis (316 runs in the tournament), will open the batting. Kyle Coetzer (276 runs), the aggressive batsman and Scotland’s captain, is the other opener. Brendan Taylor, the veteran Zimbabwe batsman, led the batting charts with 457 runs, and will slot in at No 3 position. He also effected 10 dismissals and will don the wicketkeeping duties. Marlon Samuels (304 runs), the bedrock of Windies’ batting line-up, will take the No 4 position in the batting order. Mohammad Nabi, with 291 runs and 12 scalps, takes the No 5 slot. Meanwhile, Sikandar Raza, who was adjudged the Player of the tournament, for bagging 15 scalps and 319 runs, slots in at No 6 position.

Najibullah Zadran, with 254 runs to his name in the tournament, takes the next position in the batting order. Holder will lead the side and bat at No 8. Meanwhile, Mujeeb ur Rahman (17 wickets), the joint leading wicket-taker of the tournament, is the specialist spinner in the side. Ireland pacer Boyd Rankin (15 wickets) impressed with his pace and bounce, and will spearhead the attack. Safyaan Sharif (17 wickets), the Scotland quick bowler, will be his pace colleague. Rashid Khan, who scaled the summit of ODI rankings for bowlers last month, will be the 12th man.

The side was selected by a jury consisting Ian Bishop, Pommie Mbangwa, Lisa Sthalekar, Ian Callender (correspondent, Belfast Telegraph) and Liam Brickhill (correspondent, ICC Digital). (Source © Cricbuzz)

TEAM OF THE TOURNAMENT

Evin Lewis (Windies), Kyle Coetzer (Scotland), Brendan Taylor (Zimbabwe) (wk), Marlon Samuels (Windies), Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Najibullah Zadran (Afghanistan), Jason Holder (Windies) (c), Safyaan Sharif (Scotland), Boyd Rankin (Ireland), Mujeeb Rahman (Afghanistan), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) (12th).