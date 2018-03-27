A man, who identified himself as the police officer who was featured in a secretly-recorded video allegedly accepting a $100 bribe for the sale of marijuana, is claiming that he thought he was...
Let’s talk sports law
If you are passionate about sport, children and youth then you must attend two upcoming events, one tomorrow and the other scheduled for April 12, the Lex Sportiva—Beyond the Game—a sport law workshop to be hosted by the University of the West Indies, Faculty of Law, St Augustine Campus. The main facilitator for the sport law workshop will be Ian Blackshaw, an International Sports Lawyer, Contributing Editor of the International Sports Law Journal.
Given the ongoing contentious environment within T&T’s sport, Professor Rose Marie Bette Antoine, Dean of the Faculty of Law UWI St Augustine must be commended for this initiative which is timely.
Every National Sport Organisation and National Governing Body will be well advised to sign up early.
One can also anticipate the Sport Company of T&T and Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs will endeavour to encourage sport stakeholders to attend.
Moving sport in T&T forward requires all of us involved to embrace continuing education and improvement and the upcoming sport law workshop is a golden opportunity to engage in addressing some of the most pressing issues that are giving sport a bad name.
Sports Law isn’t to be feared but it should be embraced.
Meanwhile, tomorrow, the Walk Against Crime around the Queens Park Savannah is a Port-of-Spain & Environs Education District anti crime walk if supported as it ought to be with 81 primary schools and 20 secondary schools that will take part together with the public to send a strong message that we are all concerned.
The object of the walk is to encourage students to embrace sport and culture as a means of fostering positive life choices.
Given the high crime rate creating an atmosphere of fear in the country this event present the ideal opportunity for our students to display their concern.
Bullying in schools, domestic violence are all troubling the nation and have a direct impact on children and youth.
The anti-crime walk can as well be called a Let’s stop the violence walk. How can we surmount the current travails facing our nation?
By encouraging our children and youth to let their voices be heard, speak up and speak out.
The future of our nation’s future minds, hearts and souls are in the schools.
There will be a lot to talk about in the coming weeks and as usual time is really flying, three months of the year have already gone. So much has happened and there is still nine months of the year still to come.
Happy Easter and Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day.
