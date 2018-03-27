Samuels, Holder gain in ODI rankings

LONDON – West Indies players experienced minimal movement in the latest ICC One-Day International rankings, despite the side’s relative success in World Cup Qualifiers which wrapped up Sunday in Zimbabwe.

Veteran right-hander Marlon Samuels jumped two places in the batting rankings to 49th, after scoring 231 runs from his seven one-dayers in the tournament and 304 runs overall.

His unbeaten 73 against the Netherlands in the preliminaries came in a fixture designated List A.

Samuels is the highest-ranked Windies batsman, with the pair of Shai Hope and Evin Lewis the next best at 53rd and 54th respectively.

Hope ended the qualifying tournament with 233 runs while opener Lewis scored 231 runs.

Talismanic opener Chris Gayle, who started the tournament 72nd, dropped five places after scoring his 23rd ODI hundred against United Arab Emirates but then struggling for runs.

Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer is the highest-ranked batsman who participated in the qualifiers at 22nd.

In the bowling, meanwhile, Holder gained one place to sit 23rd in the rankings to be the highest-placed Caribbean player.

The 26-year-old pacer was outstanding with 15 wickets to lead his side’s bowling, and remains the only Windies players in the top 50.

India stroke-maker Virat Kohli leads the batting rankings while teammate Jasprit Bumrah tops the bowling aspect.

West Indies finished second in the qualifiers, losing to Afghanistan in the final in Harare. (CMC)