ICC will meet with PMs if Cameron is present

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has told the chairman of the Prime Ministerial Sub-committee on cricket Dr. Ralph Gonzales that the governing body for the sport will not entertain any meeting with his group unless the president of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Dave Cameron is present.

Dr. Gonzales the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has written to the ICC asking for a meeting with the world cricket body during the upcoming CHOGM in England in April 18-20.

A person close to the situation who agreed to speak to Guardian Media Sports on the condition of anonymity said he got sight of the correspondence sent by the ICC to Dr. Gonzales and copied to the Prime Ministers of Barbados Freundel Stuart, Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness and Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr. Keith Rowley, and in it they clearly state that they (the ICC) will not meet with the Sub-committee unless Cameron is present.

Chief Executive of ICC, Dave Richardson responding on behalf of the chairman of the ICC Shashank Manohar stated in the letter: “I refer to your letter dated 14 March 2018 addressed to the ICC Chairman, Mr Manohar. He has requested me to reply on his behalf. Mr. Manohar is amenable to a meeting with the PMSC at a convenient date, but since Cricket West Indies is our Member, the firm view is that the meeting should not take place without the attendance/presence of the Chairman of the Cricket West Indies Board, Mr Cameron.

The Letter continued: “The ICC offices are located in Dubai and Mr. Manohar is based in Nagpur, India. Your proposal to meet in London during the course of your CHOGM from the 18-20 April 2018 will unfortunately not be possible, especially since we are holding our quarterly Board and Committee meetings in Kolkata from the 21-26 April. As you may be aware, the ICC is staging an ICC Women’s World T20 in the Caribbean in November this year. In the absence of an alternative, this may provide a more convenient opportunity to meet.”

The source said that Cameron is a highly respected member of the ICC and coming through Cricket West Indies (CWI) there’s no way ICC will snub him to meet with the Sub-committee since it is to discuss West Indies cricket and to hold such a meeting without Cameron present will be unfair and suggest he’s being undermined.

Regional leaders are determined to do everything possible to revive West Indies cricket, and ways of achieving this objective was on the agenda at last months Twenty-Ninth Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of Caricom, in Haiti.