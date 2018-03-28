Jabloteh U-16s, U-18s keep flowing

San Juan Jabloteh stayed on course for a fourth straight crown in both the Under-16 and Under-18 Divisions of the Flow Youth Pro League after narrow wins over long-time rivals W Connection at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on Sunday.

In the Under-16 encounter, Jerry Morris fired Jabloteh into a sixth minute lead, but Nicholas Dyett replied for W Connection in the 21st to leave both teams at 1-1 at the interval.

In the second-half, Jabloteh managed to get the decisive strike from Jean-Marc Williams in the 62nd minute to carry his club to 16 points from six matches, six ahead of W Connection and Police FC.

Club Sando is second with 14 points after a 2-0 defeat of Defence Force with goals from Ephraim Brown (62nd) and Menes Jahra (79th) at Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.

Police edged MIC-IT St Ann’s Rangers 1-0 at St Augustine Secondary with Terrel Brown the scorer, and Caledonia AIAled by a hat-trick from Jaheim Granderson whipped North East Stars at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Training Field, Malabar.

Jabloteh’s Under-18 players also came away with a 2-1 triump over host W Connection via earl strikes from national youth player, Brandon Semper (11th) and Rakim Cabie (37th). Mark Ramdeen scored an 85th minute consolation for W Connection.

The win lifted Jabloteh Under-18s to 13 points after five matches, two more than Point Fortin Civic while W Connection is fifth with six points and a match in hand, the same as Defence Force.

Pt Fortin stayed within touching distance of the leaders courtesy a lopsided 11-0 beating of Central FC with Jerren Jackie scoring four, national youth player and Secondary School Footballer of the Year 2017, Judah Garcia, Nion Lammy and Stephon Joseph two each.

However, in the Under-14 Division, W Connection (14 points) enjoys a slim one point advantage over Jabloteh and Police FC after a 4-4 draw in their top of the table clash.

Police blanked St Ann’s Rangers 4-0 led by a hat-trick from Caleb Boyce while Caledonia AIA, fourth with 12 points crushed North East Stars 1-0 thanks to a handful of goals from Abdul-Quddoos Hypolite.

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Under-14 Division

• W Connection 4 (Joel Maitland-Wilson 11th, 39th, Molik Khan 7th, Dantaye Gilbert 24th) vs San Juan Jabloteh 4 (Jeremy Christian 3rd, Tyrell Inniss 9th, Deshawn Brown 37th, Josiah Shade 70th)

• Pt Fortin Civic 4 (Luke Phillip 13th, 45th, Kern Smart 2nd, Isaiah Thompson 7th) vs Central FC 0

• Caledonia AIA 11 (Abdul-Quddoos Hypolite 30th, 38th, 42nd, 66th, Neegus Jack 6th, Chrsitian Bailey 37th, 53rd, Dushaun Augustus 40th, Giovani Warner 52nd, Romario Nelson 60th) vs North East Stars 0

• Police FC 4 (Caleb Boyce 2nd, 9th, 53rd, Jovon Gomes 48th) vs St Ann’s Rangers 0

• Defence Force 1 (Terron Miller 5th) vs Club Sando 0

Under-16 Division

• San Juan Jabloteh 2 (Jerry Morris 6th, Jean-Marc Williams 49th) vs W Connection 1 (Nicholas Dyett 21st)

• Pt Fortin Civic 2 (Adica Ash 24th pen, Jhavani Jack 62nd) vs Central FC 0

• Caledonia AIA 4 (Jaheim Granderson 17th, 18th, 72nd, Naeem Bisnath 69th) vs Caledonia AIA 1 (Isaiah Phill 52nd)

• Police FC 1 (Terrel Brown 56th) vs St Ann’s Rangers 0

• Club Sando 2 (Ephraim Brown 62nd, Menes Jahra 79th) vs Defence Force 0

Under-20 Division

• San Juan Jabloteh 2 (Brandon Semper 11th, Rakim Cabie 37th) vs W Connection 1 (Mark Ramdeen 85th)

• Pt Fortin Civic 11 (Jerren Jackie 44th, 45th, 47th, 77th, Judah Garcia 57th, 80th, Nion Lammy 62nd, 78th, Stephon Joseph 67th, 87th, 89th) vs Central FC 0

• Police 1 (Kai Phillip 86th) vs St Ann’s Rangers 1 (N’Kosi Salandy 19th)

• Club Sando 3 (Dillon Yearwood 7th, Obadele Dickson 37th, Nikel Rawlins 51st) vs Defence Force 3 (Shaquem Bleasdell 34th, Tarique Phillips 60th, Jalineo Orosco 81st pen)