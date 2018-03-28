Santa Cruz, QPCC FA, T&T Maestros score big

The first weekend of competition in the country’s oldest and biggest youth football competition, The Republic bank National Youth League provided both top flight football and an abundance of goals.

In the North Zone, ten games were played with TT Maestros impressively and efficiently disposing of Football Factory 12-0 in the Under-14 Division, while Step by Step Academy were relieved when the final whistle sounded at 0-13 at the hands of Santa Cruz Football Academy.

Under-16 champs Queens Park turned the tables on Santa Cruz later with a win that was just as emphatic 9-2, with double strikes from national players Zach Welch and Andrew De Gannes. Queens Park looks in ominous early form.

In the east Zone, Santa Rosa FC had wins in the under-14 against Malabar Young Stars 6-1 and Adrenaline 3-1. Santa Rosa is defending both age group titles.The competition takes a break over the Easter

weekend and will resume on April 7th with the start of the South and Central Zones.

Sunday's Results

East Zone

UNDER 12

• Diem Sports Academy 0 v Trincity Nationals 0 5 (Joshua Knox 2, Jeryl Hinkson, Jaydon Crichlow, Khaleem Prince)

• Matura Reunited FC 1 (Jequan Brown) v Beatnix Sports Club 7 (Azariah Simon, Jahdel Chase-Cgarles, Kyle Waldron 3), Jordon Bullen.

• Maracas Utd (Kjedsen Sydney) v FC Santa Rosa 7 (Kjedsen Sydney 1, Jovan Ross 3, Jonathan Emrith 2, Aareelio Niles 1, Runako Nimblette 1)

• Arima Boys’ Gov’t 3 (Kereck Harry, Nekil Augustus, Darrion De Touche) v Adrenaline FA 1 (Jaydon Johnson 1)

UNDER 14

• Malabar Young Stars (Jeremiah Villaroel) v FC Santa Rosa 6 (Ja-Shawn Thomas 3, Kosi Charles 1, Jordan Boodoo, Darius Dasrath )

• Trincity Nationals 0 v San Juan Jabloteh 1 (Jahmarley Caleb)

UNDER 16

• FC Santa Rosa 3 (Isaiah Richardson, Own Goal, Ja-Shawn Thomas v Adrenaline FA 0

Pelota FC 3 v Malabar Young Stars 0

North Zone Results

UNDER-12

• Elite 123 Goodness 1 (Williams) v Empire FC 2 (Fernandes, Duncan)

• Santa Cruz Utd 13 (J. Joseph 5 , J. Blanden 5, P. Gray 2, O. Duncan v Step by Step 0

• Laventille Utd 3 (G. Chase, Manswell, Own goal) v North Coast SCC 2

• QPCC FA Black 1 (C. Trestrail pk) v QPCC FA Blue 7 (A. Papponette, M. Leach, M. Chaves, L. Maingot, M. Addley, K. Collier, M. Hadad)

UNDER-14

• R.S.S.R. 2 (M.Layne, N.Clarence2) v North Coast SCC 1 (Kirk)

• Harvard 0 v (QPCC FA Blue 12 (J.Borde 4; A.De Gannes 2; D. Rodriguez 2; O.Lindsay; A. Rowe; N.Achim; J.Corriols

• QPCC FA Black 9 (T.Hart 2, B. Hoo Fat, A. Nunes, L. Mansoor, Thompson, C. Ayoung) v Step-by-Step FA 0

• Football Factory 0 v TT Maestros 12 (K.Phillip 3, R. Rogers 3, N. Fuentes 2, J.Batson 1, R. Lackraj, J. Homer, J. Thomas

UNDER-16

• R.S.S.R 3 v North Coast SCC 0 (Default)

• Santa Cruz Utd 2 (J. Hospedales, S. Alexander) v QPCC FA 9 (J.Romany 5, Z. Welch 2, A. DeGannes 2).