Leotaud holds the aces

With champion trainer John O’Brien sidelined for one month, trainer John “Float” Leotaud has the opportunity to write his name in the annals of racing history once again when he saddles the favourites of the two feature events on Monday, the Grade One Win 8 Guineas over 1,800 metres and the Champagne Stakes over 1,600m on the turf track at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

Leotaud will saddle General JN and Dancin Deputy in the Guineas. Both horses won the Jetsam Awards as the best juvenile colt and the best Juvenile filly of 2017.

On Monday, the imposing General JN will oppose eight rivals in the $150,000 purse event and will be ridden by Kerron Khelawan. Dancin Deputy will be partnered by Carlos Montalvo who never comes to Trinidad for fun. He partnered Leading Lady to victory in the final two Triple Crown events last season. The tip should be taken.

Glenn Mendez saddles Streaking Far and Warmonger with the former being the one which looks certain to stay. She ran well last time out over a distance short of her best and must be respected. Warmonger is on the upgrade and could place.

However, the Champagne Stakes looks a battle between Keotaud and Gobin. Leotaud has Thisonesforron ready to roll along with the improving Trini Aviator which is part owned by O’Brien and David Ojar. This pair will come up against the Shivam Maharaj owned duo of Conquest Bespoke and Stockyard. However, it looks like Leotaud holds the whip hand.

When entries were taken a total of 116 horses took entry for the Arima Race Club (ARC) ten race card.

Post time is 11.45 am.