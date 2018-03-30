President Paula-Mae Weekes has declined an invitation to attend an overseas conference—a meeting of Governors-General and Presidents of the Caribbean— next month in favour of settling into her...
You are here
Leotaud holds the aces
With champion trainer John O’Brien sidelined for one month, trainer John “Float” Leotaud has the opportunity to write his name in the annals of racing history once again when he saddles the favourites of the two feature events on Monday, the Grade One Win 8 Guineas over 1,800 metres and the Champagne Stakes over 1,600m on the turf track at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
Leotaud will saddle General JN and Dancin Deputy in the Guineas. Both horses won the Jetsam Awards as the best juvenile colt and the best Juvenile filly of 2017.
On Monday, the imposing General JN will oppose eight rivals in the $150,000 purse event and will be ridden by Kerron Khelawan. Dancin Deputy will be partnered by Carlos Montalvo who never comes to Trinidad for fun. He partnered Leading Lady to victory in the final two Triple Crown events last season. The tip should be taken.
Glenn Mendez saddles Streaking Far and Warmonger with the former being the one which looks certain to stay. She ran well last time out over a distance short of her best and must be respected. Warmonger is on the upgrade and could place.
However, the Champagne Stakes looks a battle between Keotaud and Gobin. Leotaud has Thisonesforron ready to roll along with the improving Trini Aviator which is part owned by O’Brien and David Ojar. This pair will come up against the Shivam Maharaj owned duo of Conquest Bespoke and Stockyard. However, it looks like Leotaud holds the whip hand.
When entries were taken a total of 116 horses took entry for the Arima Race Club (ARC) ten race card.
Post time is 11.45 am.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online