Ramdeen, Soogrim lead T&T wins in U-19 tourney

Allrounder Leandra Ramdeen and bowler Steffie Soogrim were the leading players for T&T in two rounds of matches played on Thursday in the Regional Invitatitional 19 and Under Girls Tournament.

At Gilbert Park in California, Ramdeen notched an unbeaten half-century (53 not out) to see T&T to a narrow three-run victory over Guyana. This after T&T lost the toss and was put into bat, posting 121-6 in 20 overs.

Guyanese Mandy Mangur and Lafona Gilgeows were responsible for most of those wickets with the former picking up 2/14 and Gilgeows 2/33.

In reply, Guyana reached 118-5 from its 20 overs with some brilliant batting from Shenita Grimmond, producing a half-century (54) and Shabika Gajnabi just short of a half-century with 49 but their contributions were not enough.

Ramdeen, who was later named the “Player of the Match”, also claimed 1/19 in giving good support to fellow bowler Soogrim, who led with 2/17 and Alysha Gomez took 1/19.

Ramdeen, Soogrim and Gomez were also useful in helping the national youth side past the Windward Islands by seven wickets during their morning match at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Ramdeen scored 22 and her teammate Anjali Goordeen led the scoring 29 not out in getting T&T to 84-3, replying to Windward Islands’ 82-6.

Again Soogrim was the leading wicket-taker with 2/12 while Ramdeen (1/12), Gomez (1/7) and Daylia Alexander (1/9) picked up one wicket each.

SCORES:

Thursday

At Gilbert Park

T&T 121-6 (L Ramdeen 53 not out, S Abdool 15, A Gomez 14, D Joseph 12; M Mangru 2/14, L Gilgeows 2/33) vs Guyana 118-5 (S Grimmond 54, S Gajnabi 49; S Soogrim 2/17, L Ramdeen 1/19, A Gomez 1/19). T&T won by three runs.

Barbados 79-7 (Alisa Scantlebury 27 not out, Trishan Holder 12; M Mangru 3/4, S Gajnabi 2/7, S Grimmond 2/3) vs Guyana 80-1 (M Mangru 30 not out, S Gajnabi 28 not out; Allison Gordon 1/15). Guyana won by nine wickets.

At NCC

Windwards 82-6 (Qiana Joseph 37, Cassie Williams 13, Nerissa Crafton 11; S Soogrim 2/12, A Gomez 1/7, D Alexander 1/9, L Ramdeen 1/12) vs T&T 84-3 (A Goordeen 29 not out, L Ramdeen 22, S Abdool 12; T Dickson 1/3, Q Joseph 1/14). T&T won by seven wickets.

Barbados 82-7 (Shai Carrington 15, Shaunte Carrington 12, A Scantlebury 12; Allyah Alfred 3/7, Aditha Gasper 1/11, Jannilia Glasgow 1/13, Q Joseph 1/20) vs Windwards 83-3 (Q Joseph 27, A Alfred 17, J Joseph 12; Shaunte Carrington 2/21, K Holligan 1/9). Windwards won by seven wickets.