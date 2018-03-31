T&T bows to Jamaica

T&T Under-15 cricketers will look to bounce back against Guyana today in Windalco, Jamaica, after they choked at the end of their match against the host and lost six wickets for 45 runs to be defeated by 30 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis method in the second round of the West Indies regional tournament at Kensington Park in Jamaica on Thursday.

Set the relatively easy task of getting 159 runs from 46 overs, T&T was well placed on 84 for four but the loss of well set batsmen Sachin Emrit and skipper Rajeev Ramnath led to a spectacular collapse that saw them fall short at 129 all out with five overs to go. Ramnath found form and looked good hitting the gaps and timing the ball nicely but he was caught and bowled by Jamaican star bowler Jordan Johnson who grabbed five wickets for 35 runs. Opener Justin Jagessar also batted well and stayed the course for a while, compiling 18 from 68 balls but as soon as he departed the end was near. Fast bowler Ricardo Chase struck some lusty blows for 12 in the end but it was too little too late.

Earlier, T&T won the toss and decided to send Jamaica in to bat. The openers looked comfortable against pace and spin was introduced early into the attack. The left arm orthodox spinner Ronillstar Perreira was on spot from early on and tied up one end. However, T&T got their first wicket via the run out route with the score at 15. Opener Jaydan Jordon looked good and used his feet nicely to the spinners as the score moved easily along to 38. South off-spinner Avalon Changoor then struck by bowling Justin Beckford for six. Without addition to the score another wicket fell, as Perreira got rid of Jordan for 21. With the score at 38 for three T&T was well on top ans soon after there was a half hour break for rain. On the resumption, Jaron Nemban and Ranjay Walker, took the game away from the visitors with positive strokeplay.

Left arm orthodox spinner Andrew Rambaran who grabbed three wickets in the opening win over Barbados, then got on the scoresheet by sending back Nembhan for 27 off 59 balls with one four. Another rain break came and in the end the innings was reduced to a 46-over affair. However, not before Changoor had the wicket off Demero Butler for a duck. Corey Hinds, the son of West Indies Players Association (WIPA) president Wavell Hinds made six giving Rambaran his second wicket.

At the end of the innings leg-spinner Kyle Kissoondath scalped Walker for a well played 45 made off 97 balls with a solitary four. Changoor finished with 2/14, while Rambaran took 2/29.

SCOREBOARD

T&T vs Jamaica

Jamaica inns

J Jordan c & b Perriera 21

M Powell run out 2

J Beckford b Changoor 6

J Nembhan c & b Rambaran 27

S Walker st Mohammed b Kissoondath 45

C Hinds b Rambaran 6

D Butler st Mohammed b Changoor 0

J Walker not out 9

Extras 33

Total for 7 wkts (46ovs) 149

Fall of wkts: 15, 38, 38, 89, 129, 132, 149.

Bowling: L Mamchan 1-0-12-0, R Chase 2-0-18-0, R Perreira 9-1-22-1, A Changoor 9-3-14-2, N Ramlal 10-1-23-0, A Rambaran 9-0-29-2, N Kissoondath 5-0-21-1.

T&T inns

A Rambaran b Cox 11

J Jagessar b Johnson 18

K Kissoondath c Walters b Nembhad 7

N Ramlal st Butler b Johnson 6

S Emrit c & b Johnson 22

K Mohammed b Walters 2

R Perreira st Butler b Johnson 5

A Changoor run out 3

R Chase b Walker 12

L Mamchan not out 1

Extras 34

Total all out (41ovs) 129

Fall of wkts: 20, 41, 53, 81, 94, 103, 103, 111, 128, 129.

Bowling: R Cox 4-0-21-1, Alex Hinds 9-1-23-1, Javon Nembhad 8.1-2-13-1, Jordan Johnson 10-0-35-5, Sherwyn Thomas 3-0-11-0, Justin Walters 6-0-18-1, Sanjay Walker 2-0-3-1.

Result: Jamaica won by 30 runs under Duckworth/Lewis.