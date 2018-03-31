T&T hockey teams resume CAC Games prep

The T&T senior men and women’s outdoor hockey teams are set to resume training in preparation for the upcoming Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Games which will be held in Barranquilla, Colombia from July 20-29.

This multi-sport regional championship event is held every four years and this year will be the 23rd edition of the competition from which the top two teams from this tournament will advance to the Pan American Games in Peru in August 2019.

The senior women’s training squad lead by coach Anthony Marcano will resume training on Monday with 32 athletes vying for the final 16.

Coach Marcano will have his sights set on a top two finish after the women failed to defend their gold medal at the 22nd edition, ending at a disappointing fourth place behind Cuba, Mexico and Dominica Republic last time out.

Glenn “Fido” Francis will lead the senior men’s squad as they seek the coveted gold medal having settled for silver behind Cuba in 2014 and Mexico in 2010.

The team resumed training earlier this month with a series of fitness tests and Francis will have his work cut out for him as he seeks to decrease the squad from 65 to 40 athletes by mid-April.

The training squads for this tournament also comprises of six athletes from Tobago, one among the women and five men.

WOMEN’S GROUPINGS:

Pool A: Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico

Pool B: Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, T&T.

Technical team: Jennifer Lander (manager), Anthony Marcano (coach), Natalie Nieves (assistant coach), Stacey Sui Butt (assistant coach), Christabella George-Ford (assistant manager), Roxanne Dey (assistant manager), Karielle De Bique (physiotherapist), Derek Ashby (trainer), Zynul Khan (team doctor)

MEN’S GROUPINGS:

Pool A: Barbados, Colombia, Cuba, T&T

Pool B: Dominican Republic, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico

Technical team: Glenn ‘Fido’ Francis (head coach), Dwain Quan Chan (assistant coach), Marlon Granderson (manager), Kirth Davis (assistant manager), Kimberly Wellington (assistant manager), Karielle De Bique (physiotherapist), Derek Ashby (trainer), Zynul Khan (team doctor).