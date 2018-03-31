TTFA’s Home of Football near completion

The T&T Football Association’s (TTFA) “Home of Football” project is progressing well with training fields near completion in Couva.

In August 2017, the Government of T&T approved a long-awaited request, when it granted 7.64 hectors of land to the TTFA in order to establish a home for football.

The land is separated into three main parcels, one located in close proximity to the National Cycling Centre (NCC) in Couva and two west of the Ato Boldon Stadium. The association quickly mobilised in order to make this distant dream a reality and got approval from Fifa for the ‘go ahead’ in September with the official Sod Turning ceremony being held on September 29.

After countless brain storming and planning sessions the plans for various aspects of the project were approved and sent to Town and Country Planning for final approval on the building projects which finally came in February 2018.

At the time of this update, two new training fields are 90 per cent completed and the foundation has been laid for the Athletes’ Accommodation facility.

The Income Generation Project which include, small goal pitches, the Beach Football pitch as well as the bar and recreational area—50 per cent completed.

With offices for the TTFA, T&T Pro League, T&T Super League, Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL), T&T Women’s League Football (WoLF) and Referees’ Department already relocated or established at the Ato Boldon Stadium, the Home of Football is now a reality.