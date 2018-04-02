Windies crash in Pakistan for 60

KARACHI—West Indies were dismissed for their lowest-ever total in Twenty20 Internationals in a crushing 143-run defeat to Pakistan—the second heaviest loss in T20 history—as the tourists lack of preparation and inexperience was laid bare yesterday.

Tasked with chasing an imposing 204 in the first match of a bilateral series on Pakistani soil in nine years, the Caribbean side were embarrassingly bundled out for 60 in the 14th over, marking their only third score under three figures in the shortest format.

They were slumping at 15 for four in the fifth over and never found a saviour as only Marlon Samuels, of the top six, managed to reach double figures with a top score of 18.

The innings was rattled by the new ball pair of seamer Mohammed Amir (2-3) and left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz (2-19), while part-time off-spinner Shoaib Malik (2-13) helped polished off the Windies feeble effort.

Sent in earlier at the National Stadium in a match played under presidential-style security, the home side piled up an imposing 203 for five off their 20 overs, with debutant Hussain Talat top-scoring with 41 and opener Fakhar Zaman getting 39.

Captain Sarfraz Ahmed weighed in with 38 while veteran Shoaib arrived late on to stroke an exciting unbeaten 37."

West Indies, who arrived late Saturday via Dubai and had no practice session, were on the backfoot from early when Fakhar and Babar Azam (17) posted a lively 46 from 30 balls for the first wicket.

Seamer Rayad Emrit, in only his second T20I after making his debut last December, broke the stand when he trapped Azam lbw with a full length delivery on leg stump.

Thirteen balls later, Fakhar, who lashed six fours and a six off 24 deliveries, was run out after backing up too far at the non-striker’s end, leaving Pakistan on 65 for two in the eighth.

However, Talat and Sarfraz then combined to dent the Windies hopes of slowing the scoring, adding 75 for the third wicket off a mere 49 balls.

The 22-year-old Talat faced 37 balls and counted two fours and a six while Sarfraz punched four fours and a six in a 22-ball knock.

Talat’s demise in the 16th over saw three wickets tumble for 17 runs in the space of 11 deliveries but Shoaib once again proved his weight in gold, smashing four fours and a pair of sixes in an exhilarating 14-ball cameo, as Pakistan got 47 off 17 balls in an unbroken fourth wicket stand involving Faheem Ashraf (16 not out).

The second match is scheduled for the same venue today.

SCOREBOARD

Pakistan vs West Indies

– 1st T20I

PAKISTAN Innings

Fakhar Zaman run out 39

Babar Azam lbw b Emrit 17

Hussain Talat run out 41

Sarfraz Ahmed c wkp Fletcher b Powell 38

Shoaib Malik not out 37

Asif Ali b Paul 1

Fahim Ashraf not out 16

Extras (lb6, w7, nb1) 14

TOTAL (5 wkts, 20 overs) 203

Did not bat: Mohammad Nawaz,

Shadab Khan, Mohammad

Amir, Hassan Ali.

Fall of wickets: 1-46,

2-65, 3-140, 4-150, 5-156.

Bowling: Badree 4-0-37-0,

Paul 4-0-26-1,

Williams 4-0-43-1,

Permaul 0.3-0-8-0,

Samuels 0.3-0-7-0,

Powell 3-0-34-1.

WEST INDIES Innings

C Walton c Ali b Nawaz 6

A Fletcher c Talat b Amir 0

M Samuels c Ashraf b Nawaz 18

J Mohammed c Talat b Amir 0

D Ramdin c Nawaz b Ali 0

R Powell c & b Khan 5

K Paul not out 10

R Emrit c Talat b Malik 11

K Williams c Azam b Malik 0

S Badree c Malik b Talat 7

Extras (w3) 3

TOTAL (all out, 13.4 overs) 60

Did not bat: V Permaul.

Fall of wickets: 1-6 2-8, 3-8,

4-15, 5-27, 6-33, 7-51,

8-51, 9-60, 10-60.

Bowling: M Nawaz 4-0-19-2,

M Amir 2-0-3-2,

F Ashraf 1-0-9-0,

S Khan 3-0-13-1,

S Malik 2-0-13-2,

H Talat 0.4-0-3-1.

Result: Pakistan won by 143 runs.

Series: Pakistan lead three-match series 1-0.

Man-of-the-Match: Hussain Talat.

Toss: West Indies.

Umpires: Shozab Raza, Ahsan Raza; TV – Ahmed Shahab. (CMC)