General takes command in WIN 8 Guineas

The John Leotaud trained three-year-old colt General JN yesterday won the first leg of local racing’s “Triple Crown”, the Grade One-Win 8 Guineas over 1,800 metres by and impressive 13 lengths from the Glenn

Mendez trained Streaking Far with Prince of Bellevue and Dancin Deputy filling the minor positions.

In front of a large holiday crowd, General JN was put straight in front by Kerron Khelawan and he made all the running to run out a ready winner of the $90,000 first prize cheque.

Sent off as the 7/5 favourite, the Jerry Narace owned colt was pressed in the early stages by Dancin Deputy, Streaking Far in between them with Asian Princess close by in fourth and Warmonger stalking the pace on the outside in fifth position. These were followed by Master of War, Prince of Belle Vue and Chinta, the trailer.

Going down the back, General JN still held sway by a half a length from Streaking Far which poked his head into second spot ahead of Prince of Belle Vue as Asian Princess, got closer along with Warmonger.

However, at the far turn, the complexion of the race changed as General JN upped the ante and opened up a one length lead on Dancin Deputy with Streaking Far moving into third with Prince of Belle Vue improving into fourth.

At the corner a loud roar was heard as Khelawan sent General JN for home and the colt opened up a five lengths lead on Streaking Far and Prince of Belle Vue which was coming on with her run along with Dancin Deputy.

Inside the final 200 metres, General JN proved that he was not for catching as he galloped all the way to line far ahead of a Streaking Far with Prince of Belle Vue and Dancin Deputy following.

The winner recorded the time of 1:55.12 for the trip.

Stockyard with Wilmer Galviz aboard landed the co-feature Champagne Stakes over 1,600 metres of the turf course, The Shivam Maharaj owned horse made virtually all the running to repel the challenge of “Horse of the Year” 2016/17 Thisonesforron to win in style by 1 1/4 lengths. The winner’s time was a good 1:34.91.

Training honours for the day went to Harriram Gobin who saddled four winners.

The leading rider for the day was Prayven Badrie who rode two winners on the ARC ten race card.