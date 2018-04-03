HORSFORD, MURRAY GET JAVELIN GOLD

Tyriq Horsford continued his brilliance in the javelin event and predictably won his fourth gold medal in a row at the Flow Carifta Games at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas on Sunday evening.

Horsford’s winning throw measured 68.15 metres to reach the top of the podium in the the boys Under-20 javelin event then to increase T&T’s medal tally to 10, three gold, three silver and four bronze, at the 47th edition of the event. Placing second was Barbados’ Zion Hill with a 63.12m-throw and third was Hughie Sean Rolle of Bahamas with 62.44.

Horsford has a beaming history at the Games, winning gold medals in the event in the boys U-18 division over the past three years at the premier regional youth track and field meet.

Talena Murray yesterday followed in his footsteps claiming gold in the girls U-20 javelin event with a best toss of 45.54m. Another T&T athlete, Kymoi Noray, competed in the event and bagged bronze with a 41.80m-throw. Daneliz Thomas of Cayman Islands was the silver-medallist with 42.13m.

Also on Sunday evening, T&T quartet of Ako Hislop, Onil Mitchell, Timothy Frederick and Tyrell Edwards, running in that order, copped a silver medal in the boys U-20 4x100m relay.

The national team clocked 40.29 seconds to follow the Jamaican team of Ryiem Robertson, Christopher Taylor, Xavier Nairne, Michael Bentley to the line in 39.56.

Third was the Barbados team of Nathan Ferguson, Antoni Hoyte-Small, Matthew Clarke, Kuron Griffith in 40.43.

Adding another silver yesterday to the T&T tally was Shaniqua Bascombe, who crossed in 23.75 in the girls U-17 200m dash, to finish behind Jamaican sprint star Briana Williams (23.11). Jaida Knowles of the host country was third in 23.85.

Bascombe was the lone sprinter medalling on the final evening as Avindale Smith, who was promoted to gold in the boys U-17 400m, did not face the starter in the boys version of the race.

Timothy Frederick just missed out on a medal, placing fourth in the boys U-20 200m in 21.20 and Akilah Lewis was seventh in the girls’ U-20 dash.

Savion Joseph also won silver in the boys U-17 long jump, leaping 6.89m to finish behind Jamaican Jordan Turner, who got the gold with a 6.92-leap. Luke Brown of Jamaica bagged bronze with 6.87m.

T&T got two medals in the boys Octathlon, with Franklyn Stanisclaus taking the silver with 5,039 points and bronze went to his teammate Joel Andrews with 5,028. Fenelon Wilkenson of Turks and Caicos with the gold-medallist with 5,293.

Meanwhile, Safiya John excelled in the girls Heptathlon, sealing silver with 4,364 points. Peter-Gay McKenzie (Jamaica) got the gold with 4,529 and Jean Allard-Saint-Albin (Martinique) the bronze with 4,300.

Lone hurdler Patrice Richards made an early exit in the girls 100m hurdles event after she false-started.

Over on the field, Jayden Antoine placed 12th with a distance of 6.69m in the boys U-20 long jump, Jayden Antoine placed 12th with a distance of 6.69m.

Up to press time last evening, the T&T medal count stood at 14 (4 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze).

SELECTED RESULTS

Girls 100m hurdles U-20

1 Amoi Brown (Jamaica) - 13.15

2 Dazray Freeman (Jamaica) - 13.39

3 Sasha Wells (Bahamas) - 13.44

6 Tamia Badal (T&T) - 14.77

Boys 110m hurdles U-20

1 Orlando Bennett (Jamaica) - 13.35

2 Jeanice Laviolette (G P L) -13.52

3 Oscar Smith (Bahamas) - 13.57

8 Tyrese Rawlins (T&T) - 14.46

Girls 800m U-20

1 Shaqueena Foote (Jamaica) - 2:07.56

2 Chrissani May (Jamaica) -2:09.00

3 Joanna Archer (Guyana) -2:11.62

4 Joanna Rogers (T&T) - 2:14.08

Boys shot put U-20

1 Zico Campbell (Jamaica) - 17.90m

2 Konnel Jacob (T&T) - 17.27m

3 Triston Gibbons (Barbados) - 17.01m

7 Clarence Hannibal (T&T) - 15.05m

Boys long jump (NWI) U-20

1 Wayne Pinnock (Jamaica) - 7.46m

2 Safin Wills (Jamaica) - 7.28m -1.6

3 Denvaughn Whymns (Bahamas) - 7.13m

12 Jayden Antoine 6.69m