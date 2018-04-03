Wilson, Blackman finish 1-2 in three events

Zarek Wilson nabbed three individual gold medals to move T&T to the top of the medal table after the second day of action in the 38th Carifta Swimming Championships in Kingston, Jamaica on Sunday night.

T&T leads with 11 gold, 10 silver and four bronze, to tally 25 medals after day two at 38th edition of the event. Second is Bahamas with 28 (10 gold, 14 silver, four bronze) and the host is third with 23 (eight gold, six silver and nine bronze).

Wilson led a one-two finish of local swimmers in three events. He touched the wall first in a time of 2:07.03 seconds in the boys 11-12 age-group 200 metres freestyle. Copping silver was T&T’s Nikoli Blackman in 2:08.43 and third was Dilan Nunez-Green of French Guiana (FGU) in 2:10.33.

The local duo finished in the same order in the 200m backstroke with Wilson winning in 1:06.68 and Blackman second in 1:11.71 while Stefano Bonati of Cayman Islands third in 1:12.92.

Wilson and Blackman, both 12 years old, did it again in the 400m individual medley (IM) with the former taking gold in 5:10.41 and his teammate sealing silver with a time of 5:18.60. Bahamian Nigel Forbes won the bronze in 5:20.18

The T&T team then sped to gold in the boys 11-12 400m medley relay in 4:44.35 ahead of the French Guiana team (4:48.18) and Bahamas (4:51.89), respectively. So too the national girls 11-12 team in the 400m medley relay, winning in 4:56.97. T&T got a bronze in the boys 15-17 400m medley relay in 4:01.29 but finished sixth in the girls’ version of the race in 4:44.34

Coming away with medals as well on day two were Zoe Anthony with three silver in the Girls 11-12 200m butterfly in 30.88, in the 200m freestyle in 2:17.64 and the 400m IM reaching the wall in 5:31.74.

Coincidentally she followed Bermudan Elan Daley in each of those events. Daley won two in record-breaking fashion respectively, 28.87 (butterfly), 2:10.26 (200m) and 5:26.47 (IM).

Kael Yorke also won silver in the boys 15-17 50m butterfly in 25.45. T&T’s Jeron Thompson also raced in that event and placed fifth in 25.90.

Graham Chatoor bagged bronze in the boys 15-17 200m freestyle with a time of 1:57.15.

T&T remained in fourth place overall with a score of 291 points, behind Bahamas (416), Jamaica (329) and Guadeloupe (327), respectively."

MEDAL TABLE

Team Gold Silver Bronze Total

T&T 11 10 4 25

Bahamas 10 14 4 28

Jamaica 8 6 9 23

SELECTED RESULTS

Girls 11-12 200m freestyle

1 Elan Daley (Bermuda) - 2:10.26#

2 Zoe Anthony (T&T) - 2:17.64 silver

3 Jillian Crooks (Cayman Islands) - 2:19.09

Girls 11-12 50m butterfly

1 Elan Daley (Bermuda) - 28.87#

2 Zoe Anthony (T&T) - 30.88 silver

3 Jillian Crooks (Cayman Islands) - 30.95

Girls 11-12 400m IM

1 Elan Daley (Bermuda) - 5:26.47

2 Zoe Anthony (T&T) - 5:31.74

3 Gabrielle Hyson (Grenada) - 5:46.46

6 Caitlyn Look Fong (T&T) - 6:06.41

Girls11-12 100m backstroke

1 Milli-Jo MacDonald (Barbados) - 1:12.39

2 Keianna Moss (Bahamas) - 1:13.01

3 Morgan Cogle (Jamaica) - 1:13.55

7 Gabrielle Vickles (T&T) - 1:17.47

8 Neishelah Caseman (T&T) -1:17.48

Boys 11-12 50m butterfly

1 Dilan Nunez Green (FGU) - 28.59

2 Nigel Forbes (Bahamas) - 28.61

3 D’Andre Blanchard (LCA) - 29.04

6 Josiah Changar (T&T) - 29.37

8 Nikoli Blackman (T&T) - 29.40

Boys 13-14 50m butterfly

1 Lamar Taylor (Bahamas) - 26.86

2 Rommel Ferguson (Bahamas) - 27.16

3 Youris Geran (Guadeloupe) - 27.29

8 Kadon Williams (T&T) - 27.68

Boys 15-17 50m butterfly

1 Izaak Bastian (Bahamas) - 25.35

2 Kael Yorke (T&T) - 25.45

3 Davante Carey (Bahamas) - 25.51

5 Jeron Thompson (T&T) - 25.90

Girls 15-17 100m backstroke

1 Danielle Titus Barbados) - 1:04.79#

2 Virginia Stamp (Bahamas) - 1:07.52

3 Shaun Johnson (Jamaica) - 1:08.45

5 Jahmia Harley (T&T) - 1:08.88

Boys 15-17 200m freestyle

1 Daniel Jacobs (Aruba) - 1:55.85

2 Mauricio Payne (Curacao) - 1:56.82

3 Graham Chatoor (T&T) -1:57.15

8 Kael Yorke (T&T) - 2:01.84

Boys 15-17 400m IM

1 Luis Sebastian Weekes (Barbados) - 4:42.71

2 Nicolas Beauzor (Guadeloupe) - 4:52.55

3 Nkosi Dunwoody (Barbados) - 4:55.47

7 Graham Chatoor (T&T) - 5:00.89

12 Josiah Parag (T&T)- 5:15.94

400m medley relay

Girls 11-12: 1 T&TA - 4:56.97, 2 Guadeloupe A - 5:01.66, 3 Bermuda A - 5:02.34

Boys 11-12: 1 T&T A - 4:44.35, 2 FGU A - 4:48.18, 3 Bahamas A - 4:51.89

Girls 15-17: 1 Jamaica A - 4:33.87, 2 Bahamas A - 4:36.67, 3 Guadeloupe A - 4:38.14, 6 T&T A - 4:44.34

Boys 15-17: 1 Bahamas A - 3:56.06, 2 Jamaica A - 4:01.27, 3 T&T A - 4:01.29