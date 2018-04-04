King takes over at Santa Rosa FC

Derek king, the former North east Stars coach, is the new Santa Rosa FC coach. He was unveiled to the media at a press conference at the Arima Town hall yesterday, effectively taking over from the club's former coach Keith Loy who retired at the end of the last T&T Super League season.

King, a former national coach was signed to a one year deal, and yesterday he promised good attractive football in this year's T&T Super League, saying he fancies the styles of Brazil and Barcelona.

His main challenge will be satisfying a result - oriented Look Loy, who yesterday admitted that while he will not interfere in King performing his job, he will have demand on him getting good results.

King's job starts effectively tomorrow as he will attempt to guide the "Big Cannons" to the League One title for the second time in three years.

He promises to add a few players to his roster, some of which will be revealed next week, saying this club is among many Super League teams to be bombarded by interests from players in the T&T Pro League and other Super League teams.

King told the media as a young coach he is excited to work with Santa Rosa FC as he found it to be a family unit.

The club is set to celebrate its 26th anniversary later this year having finished runner- up to Hydrotech Guaya United last season. "I took up the job to win and it is what i am going to do," king said.

He will also play an integral role with the club's youth teams though that role has been taken up by Look Loy.

In spite of the club's desire for success, Look Loy said they will not pursue promotion to the T&T Pro League as he described it as a mine field.

As an Arima resident, King who also represented Arima North Secondary previously known as the "Dial Dynamos" comes into Santa Rosa FC as a perfect fit as the club continues to be the bed rock of the Arima community.