T20 whitewash for West Indies

KARACHI—West Indies suffered a humbling whitewash on the two-year anniversary of their Twenty20 World Cup triumph, when they slipped to an eight-wicket defeat to Pakistan in the final T20 International of the three-match series yesterday.

Hoping to end an otherwise dismal series on a high, the Windies enjoyed no such luxury, gathering only 153 for six off their 20 overs on a batsman’s pitch at the National Stadium and watching helplessly as the hosts chased it down with 19 balls to spare.

The series defeat saw the reigning World champions slip from fifth to seventh in the ICC world rankings.

There was slight improvement over the first two matches which the tourists lost by comprehensive margins as Andre Fletcher stroked their first half-century with 52 while veteran Denesh Ramdin slammed a quick-fire unbeaten 42 and Marlon Samuels, 31. But the result was never in doubt once Man-of-the-Series Babar Azam struck 51 in a 61-run opening stand off 32 deliveries with Man-of-the-Match Fakhar Zaman, who carved out 40.

When both departed, Hussain Talat (31 not out) and Asif Ali (25 not out), both of whom made their international debuts in the series, saw their side home to post an emphatic result in the first tour on Pakistani soil in nine years.

West Indies were crushed by 143-runs in Sunday’s opener and suffered an 82-run drubbing in the second match on Monday.

Playing on the same date on which they stunned England in the final of the 2016 World Cup in Kolkata, victory would have been the ideal way to commemorate the achievement.

SCOREBOARD

Pakistan vs West Indies – 3rd T20I

WEST INDIES Innings

C Walton c Azam b M Nawaz 0

A Fletcher run out 52

M Samuels b Shadab Khan 31

A McCarthy c Zaman b S Khan 5

R Powell lbw b Ashraf 2

J Mohammed c wkp Ahmed b Khan 13

D Ramdin not out 42

K Paul not out 1

Extras (lb6, nb1) 7

TOTAL (6 wkts, 20 overs) 153

Did not bat: R Emrit, O Smith, S Badree.

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-74, 3-90, 4-95, 5-96, 6-140.

Bowling:

M Nawaz 4-1-26-1, U Khan 4-0-34-1,

S Afridi 4-0-27-0, F Ashraf 4-0-33-1,

S Khan 4-0-27-2.

PAKISTAN Innings

F Zaman c wkp Ramdin b Emrit 40

B Azam c Walton b Smith 51

H Talat not out 31

A Ali not out 25

Extras (lb5, w2) 7

TOTAL (2 wkts, 16.5 overs) 154

Did not bat: Shoaib Malik,

Sarfraz Ahmed, Fahim Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi,

Usman Khan.

Fall of wickets: 1-61, 2-113.

Bowling:

Paul 2.5-0-37-0, Emrit 4-0-24-1,

Smith 3-0-38-1, Badree 4-0-30-0,

Mohammed 1-0-8-0, McCarthy 2-0-12-0.

Result: Pakistan won by eight wickets.

Series: Pakistan won three-match series 3-0.

Man-of-the-Match: Fakhar Zaman.

Man-of-the-Series: Babar Azam.

Toss: West Indies.

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza; TV – Shozab Raza. (CMC)